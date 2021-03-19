Project creates joy, one Easter basket at a time

“A team of volunteers will assemble the baskets at the Moose Lodge that day,” Rasmussen said, “and then another team that night will operate the drive-through.”

The Moose Lodge event is open “to anyone in need,” Rasmussen said. “Just come to the drive-through, tell us how many baskets you need, pop your trunk, and we’ll put them into the back of your car.”

She describes the upcoming event as “COVID safe but still fun,” with dancing Easter Bunnies and longtime Baskets of Joy volunteer Mary Modder as the DJ, playing family friendly music.

Modder “is a huge supporter,” Rasmussen said. “She volunteers every year, as does Ald. Holly Kangas. We have a lot of women, especially, who do this project with us.”

A source of joy

Rasmussen first joined the effort in 2018, when she was looking for something positive to do after her father’s death.

“My dad died that year, and I had just got out of beauty school, and I didn’t want to get too bogged down in sadness,” she said.

Rasmussen, who operates Wild Heart Salon, 6920 Green Bay Road (inside the Sola Salon), “did free haircuts for people and baked Christmas cookies at the Daily Dose for the needy.”