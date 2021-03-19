Project creates joy, one Easter basket at a time

Danielle Rasmussen has three main priorities right now: Sidewalk chalk, jump ropes and small stuffed animals.
That may seem an odd collection of items, until you consider Rasmussen is coordinating the Baskets of Joy Project this year, and the deadline is fast approaching.
Baskets of Joy puts together Easter baskets for children in this area who otherwise wouldn’t receive goodies from the Easter Bunny.
It’s a labor of love — and joy — for Rasmussen and the other volunteers.
The Baskets of Joy Project started in 2009 with 19 baskets given to kids in the Women and Children’s Horizons shelter by Quinn Gasparo, who worked there at the time and saw the need.
From there, the project expanded, creating 665 baskets in 2018 and a whopping 1,209 baskets in 2019.
In 2020, the project was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down pretty much everything for several months.
This year, Rasmussen — who is collecting donations and handling distribution while Gasparo cares for her newborn baby — hopes to have 1,000 baskets ready.
Baskets will be donated to community shelters and organizations as usual, but families are also invited to a Drive-Through Easter Basket Distribution from 4 to 7 p.m. March 28 at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
“A team of volunteers will assemble the baskets at the Moose Lodge that day,” Rasmussen said, “and then another team that night will operate the drive-through.”
The Moose Lodge event is open “to anyone in need,” Rasmussen said. “Just come to the drive-through, tell us how many baskets you need, pop your trunk, and we’ll put them into the back of your car.”
She describes the upcoming event as “COVID safe but still fun,” with dancing Easter Bunnies and longtime Baskets of Joy volunteer Mary Modder as the DJ, playing family friendly music.
Modder “is a huge supporter,” Rasmussen said. “She volunteers every year, as does Ald. Holly Kangas. We have a lot of women, especially, who do this project with us.”
A source of joy
Rasmussen first joined the effort in 2018, when she was looking for something positive to do after her father’s death.
“My dad died that year, and I had just got out of beauty school, and I didn’t want to get too bogged down in sadness,” she said.
Rasmussen, who operates Wild Heart Salon, 6920 Green Bay Road (inside the Sola Salon), “did free haircuts for people and baked Christmas cookies at the Daily Dose for the needy.”
She then made Easter cookies for Baskets of Joy and stayed involved as the project expanded to include more and more baskets and even an outdoor Easter egg hunt in 2019 — an event they hope can return in 2022.
For now, Rasmussen is busy collecting donations from drop-off sites and getting ready for the March 28 basket event.
The focus is, as always, on bringing joy to children.
“Kids don’t understand economics,” Rasmussen said. “They only understand: Am I a good kid or a bad kid? Why didn’t I get an Easter basket? Their parents are the working poor, and they just need some help. We really want to meet that need.”
Ready or not: It’s spring
In a lot of ways, “spring” is a moving target in Kenosha.
Is it spring when you put your shovel away for good? Or when baseball starts up? Or the local golf courses open? Or when you feel brave enough to try on a pair of shorts?
You can’t judge “spring” by the weather — today will feel more like winter, with temps in the 30s — but the calendar says Saturday is the first day of spring.
So, spring it is.
When we asked local residents how they know spring has arrived, the most popular responses involved corn dogs and French fries.
Specifically, for many folks in these parts, spring starts when the Big Star Drive-In at 1500 Washington Road — a mainstay of Kenosha’s northside since the “Happy Days” era — opens for another season. We also heard from local bird watchers who look to the sky for signs of a new season.
So, how do we know spring has arrived?
Nancy Higgins Quist: “Big Star and Dairy Queen opening.”
Sharon Acerbi: “Big Star is open!”
Melanie Becker Hovey: “The smell of Big Star wafting in the air of my neighborhood!”
Karen Sorensen: “The smell of Big Star in the air is a certain sign of spring.”
Janet Schoettler: “Big Star is open.”
Karen Rorek: “Seeing the first robin!”
Mare Aehlich: “First red-winged blackbird of the season on Feb 28, 2021.”
Jill Misurelli combines burgers AND birds: “Return of the red-winged blackbirds, robins and Big Star opening.”
Jessica Loomis DeBoer: “Motorcycles!”
Donald Cress: “WTMJ broadcasts Brewer spring training games.”
Debbie Pierangeli-Koderca: “Big Star is open and my white doodle has black muddy paws all the time.”
Karen Snyder: “Forsythia bushes blooming.”
Dottie McMillan: “Birds tweeting, squirrels scampering and my dog, Mya, barking at them all!!”
Kia Hauter: “Flocks of robins and my daffodils are beginning to grow.”
Kim Lindkvist: “I hear the frogs singing in the marsh. I stop the car, roll the windows down and enjoy the symphony.”
James Ripley: “A certain orange VW Thing coming out of storage.” That’s not a metaphor; Ripley maintains an ongoing relationship with the 1970s vehicle that has to be one of the strangest items to come out of a major car manufacturer. Enjoy the ride, Jim!
