Project in the works to save the Kenosha Dunes

Wu warned that people walking in the area should stay well off the edge of the bluffs, saying the area has become unstable.

Up and down Lake Michigan the most common way to address erosion has been to pile huge rocks on the shore in an armor of revetment. While that can be effective, We said, it destroys the natural link between the water and the shore that fish, wildlife and plant species depend on. The stone revetments along the shore also have the effect of concentrating wave power on those areas that are not armored.

At the dunes, there was a stone revetment that began to fail in about 2015. That stone is now visible in the water off what is now the shoreline.

Hope to build underwater sills

Rather than a typical revetment, the engineering team working on the dunes project hopes to build a series of underwater sills or artificial reefs, using the failed revetment to build the first. Wu and Killian said the aim of the design is to preserve the shoreline habitat and provide fish habitat while addressing erosion.

“One of the reasons we’re putting so much effort into this is that this could be the model for shore protection around the Great Lakes,” Killian said. “It’s engineering with nature and resilience which is really critical right now around the Great Lakes.”