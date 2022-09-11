Projects, new staff, enthusiasm welcome Kenosha County students

Kenosha County schools welcomed students back for the 2022-23 academic year with enthusiasm and some new projects in the works.

Throughout the summer, and even right before the first day of classes, schools have hired new staff and are beginning or continuing to work through new facility projects.

Westosha Central

Westosha Central High School, which held its first day of school for all students Aug. 30, will focus on following the district’s new strategic plan.

The plan’s focus areas include improving student achievement and providing social emotional learning supports for students, according to District Administrator John Gendron. Professional development will be focused on instructional strategies to promote collaboration, critical thinking, communication, and problem solving, he said in an email.

The district, which saw an increase of 45 students this year, will implement a “1:1” technology program. The program will provide the freshman class with their own device. Prior to the program, students were expected to bring their own devices.

Additionally, the high school building is under construction as work on the district’s $40 million referendum commenced this summer, which includes technology and cosmetic classroom upgrades.

“We look forward to a great year. Our students are extremely lucky to work with a great staff that is focused on challenging students to new learning experiences, but providing support to find success,” Gendron said. “Westosha Central is poised to have a great year because we have a fantastic staff and great kids.”

Wilmot Union

Wilmot Union High School, which welcomed back students Sept. 2, held a Ninth Grade Welcome Day featuring the school’s Link Crew on Sept. 1.

“Ninth grade Welcome Day went fantastically,” said Roni Carpenter, a Link Crew advisor. “Our Link Crew, which is composed of juniors and seniors, did a great job of welcoming and working with the Class of 2026.”

The school also welcomed Rob Kreil as the school’s new principal.

Bristol School

Bristol School District #1 is also fully staffed, according to District Administrator Jack Musha, and the district has added a Spanish teacher for grades 3-8.

The school is also undergoing a design phase to remodel learning spaces as part of a $22.3 million referendum. Interior projects will take place in December during winter break, smaller projects will take place in the spring and full construction will commence next summer.

Musa was also excited to share record turnouts for students joining fall athletic programs. Seventy-five students signed up for cross country and 55 students signed up for softball, which were both school records for participation.

Randall School

New this year at Randall Consolidated School is full-day 4K program. The school, which started classes on Aug. 31, previously offered half-day 4K, but made a decision to switch to full days last winter.

“As far as teachers and things go, we are fully staffed,” said District Administrator Robert Antholine, “So we’re excited about that just knowing how other schools are struggling with that, so we feel very fortunate.”