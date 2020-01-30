Prominent anti-racism author and educator to speak at Carthage

“Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump” will be presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Carthage College.

Educator and anti-racism author Tim Wise is the speaker at the event, to take place in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms at the college, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Wise’s presentation will examine the ways racism has been embedded in America.

“Tim Wise is unafraid to speak truth to power, and his work allows us to see how systems of oppression work in our society,” said Roger Moreano, director of equity and inclusion at Carthage.

“His powerful oratorical skills will inspire us all to take responsibility for dismantling these systems and in their place create more opportunities for all communities and human beings to reach their full potential.”

Wise has spent the past 25 years speaking to audiences throughout North America. He has given presentations in all 50 states at more than 1,000 colleges and high school campuses.

He has also presented at hundreds of conferences, and to community groups across the nation, about methods for dismantling racism.