Property purchase receives OK from Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After what a village official described as a "tremendous job" in cleaning and rehabilitating a nearby property, the Plan Commission on Monday night approved a request by a local business owner to purchase that land for use as a storage yard.

Site and operational plans on a request by Alex Parmentier of Parmentier Concrete were approved for the property at 3712 93rd St. for what is expected to be a storage area moving forward.

A press release issued after the meeting stated the company specializes in residential foundations and commercial concrete flatwork. Small excavation, concrete and snow removal equipment will be kept on the property.

Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said the newly-purchased property was badly in need of some attention.

"Alex has established rapport with the neighbors and (has) done a tremendous job cleaning up the area," she said. "The property has not been this clean in a very long time. It is a very nice improvement that brought orderliness to the site."