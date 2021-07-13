Property purchase receives OK from Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After what a village official described as a "tremendous job" in cleaning and rehabilitating a nearby property, the Plan Commission on Monday night approved a request by a local business owner to purchase that land for use as a storage yard.
Site and operational plans on a request by Alex Parmentier of Parmentier Concrete were approved for the property at 3712 93rd St. for what is expected to be a storage area moving forward.
A press release issued after the meeting stated the company specializes in residential foundations and commercial concrete flatwork. Small excavation, concrete and snow removal equipment will be kept on the property.
Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said the newly-purchased property was badly in need of some attention.
"Alex has established rapport with the neighbors and (has) done a tremendous job cleaning up the area," she said. "The property has not been this clean in a very long time. It is a very nice improvement that brought orderliness to the site."
The site had been used as a contractor's storage yard for Lowen Excavating beginning in 1971, according to village staff notes. In recent months, Parmentier removed all the existing inoperable, unlicensed or junked vehicles, recreational vehicles/boats and other debris.
Three existing buildings will remain on the property, including a 1,764-square-foot building, along with two small storage sheds.
Parmentier is expected to store materials such as rebar, lumber, gravel, pipe foam, rock salt, concrete forms and fuel, according to the press release. Stored contractor equipment on the site will include dump trucks, pick-up trucks, concrete foam trucks, excavators, loaders and equipment trailers.
In addition, Parmentier will provide two 20-foot-wide driveway entrances on 93rd Street and create nine designated employee parking spots in front of the shop building. An unlighted wall sign to indicate the business' name and address will be installed on the building facing 93rd Street.
Parmentier will have eight full- and two part-time employees, with expected daily activity on the site Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The existing fenced area of the site will remain locked during evening hours.