Proposal seeks fairer snow-clearing practices following recent storm

Coming on the heels of the first big snowfall of the season, a city committee has voted unanimously to study guidelines for snow removal and to review fleet and staffing operations.
That after west side residents and some aldermen gave a thumbs-down review to recent snow removal efforts.
By a 5-0 vote, the Public Works Committee on Monday night approved Ald. David Bogdala’s resolution, clearing the way for City Council consideration next week. The proposal calls for giving priority to all city streets when more than 4 inches of snow has fallen, when streets become “hard-packed” or when winter temperatures create unsafe conditions. This would be a departure from current standards.
The committee also recommended that City Administrator John Morrissey lead a review of the city’s snow removal policy and snow-removal fleet. Among the considerations are determining whether the city has an adequate number of snow-clearing vehicles while also addressing the safety of the fleet and employees operating the equipment. Morrissey would also be responsible for recommendation of improvements to the process for snow removal, regardless of an area’s designation.
Fueled by snowstorm
The impetus for the proposed review, according to Bogdala, was the Jan. 31 into Feb. 1 winter storm. That blast added as much as a foot of new snow in some places to the more than 10 inches on the ground. The snow event, coupled with city guidelines that right now give first priority for plowing and salting to most major streets east of Green Bay Road, fueled further scrutiny. Other committee members expressed similar concerns with areas of the city that had not been cleared of snow for as many as six hours.
“I had more complaints on that Sunday storm than I did on the Groundhog Day storm 10 years, ago,” said Bogdala, whose district is located on the west side.
In that storm, on Feb. 2, 2011, Kenosha County had record-setting snowfall, when 26 inches fell in less than 24 hours.
Bogdala said he continues to receive complaints from residents about how the city handled snowplowing from the most recent big storm.
“Again, there were decisions made that I feel, and I don’t care what anybody says, were wrong and we need to understand why those decisions were made and make sure that won’t happen again,” Bogdala said.
‘Sorely needed’
A previous version of the proposal called for the review to be completed by March 30. However, Bogdala, extended the date to Aug. 30. He said he wanted to ensure a thorough review, especially to address equipment and staffing, as well as an effort that meshed with the city budget process.
“I think it’s sorely needed. We need to do a better job of ensuring all our constituents, who pay the same amount of taxes whether they live on a green street (or) a red street, (get priority),” Bogdala said, referring to the color coding associated with priority guidelines. Red streets receive first priority salting and plowing, green streets second priority.
“They don’t get a discount just because (they) live on a street that doesn’t have a color associated with it, and I think that’s what unfortunately leads to some of the problems that we had.”
Bogdala said he is also concerned about smaller snow events where plowing is delayed in city streets in newer areas. Bogdala said that leads to compacting over time, and “the next thing you know, you’ve got an ice rink.”
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said that plowing was worse on the west end of the city and that the proposal was a good start.
“Citizens of Kenosha demand the toilets to flush, the garbage to be picked up and the streets to be plowed,” Ruffalo said, co-sponsoring Bogdala’s proposal. “If nothing changes, nothing changes. But we definitely need some changes. Whether changes in leadership or the amount of employees that plow, or (we find) equipment is outdated or what, but we need to do something.”
Truck order delayed
Ald. Bruce Fox, also a co-sponsor, wondered how many of new trucks the city ordered are now in use. Morrissey reported that none of the 13 trucks — seven single axle and six tandem vehicles — are in use because they’re still “on order.”
The city also purchased two new vehicles to replace units destroyed during the August riots. Those trucks, Morrissey said, were supposed to have arrived last month, but the plant where the vehicles are being built has been closed four times due to the pandemic.
“We’ll get the six tandems eventually and the seven single axles, we’re told, probably not until the end of this year,” Morrissey said.
Currently, the city has 49 pieces of equipment for snow plowing, but nearly half of those units are more than 20 years old.
Raise fine?
Fox also suggested that the city, as part of the review, consider raising the snow emergency fine by $10 — up from its current $30 — to deter residents from leaving cars parked in streets during snow emergencies. Morrissey said that police have written 477 tickets thus far during snow emergencies.
“If you choose to raise that, you certainly can do that,” he said.
Another aspect that would be reviewed is the amount of road salt and calcium chloride used to melt the snow, and when it would be used. Salt alone stops working at 10 degrees. The addition of a liquid compound and pellets increases the effectiveness down to minus-15 degrees, according to Public Works Director Shelley Billingsley.
Ald. Jack Rose suggested the review also look at how the city clears snow from alleys, especially those that are used by residents to access parking areas and garages. Billingsley said alleys currently have the lowest priority.
Bogdala said that he expects to see improvement and an increase in the level of service that is fair to all residents.
He also wanted to ensure the review does not become just a “pencil-work exercise” and that improvements be made sooner than later.
“We cannot have another situation like that on Sunday (Feb. 1),” Bogdala said. “This also has to start now. There has to be additional oversight. There needs to be better decision making.
“(We) can’t go another two months with the issues that we’re experiencing. I just want to throw that gauntlet down right now.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.