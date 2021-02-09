Proposal seeks fairer snow-clearing practices following recent storm

Ald. Bruce Fox, also a co-sponsor, wondered how many of new trucks the city ordered are now in use. Morrissey reported that none of the 13 trucks — seven single axle and six tandem vehicles — are in use because they’re still “on order.”

The city also purchased two new vehicles to replace units destroyed during the August riots. Those trucks, Morrissey said, were supposed to have arrived last month, but the plant where the vehicles are being built has been closed four times due to the pandemic.

“We’ll get the six tandems eventually and the seven single axles, we’re told, probably not until the end of this year,” Morrissey said.

Currently, the city has 49 pieces of equipment for snow plowing, but nearly half of those units are more than 20 years old.

Raise fine?

Fox also suggested that the city, as part of the review, consider raising the snow emergency fine by $10 — up from its current $30 — to deter residents from leaving cars parked in streets during snow emergencies. Morrissey said that police have written 477 tickets thus far during snow emergencies.

“If you choose to raise that, you certainly can do that,” he said.