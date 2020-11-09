Proposed 2021 city budget includes 4.32 percent levy increase

Two Police Department “help desk” technicians, whose main responsibility will be tech support for officers using body and squad cameras, would also be hired with the city paying $160,000, in salaries and benefits for both positions, said Morrissey.

“They will be dealing with a lot of the open records requests and the IT and installation for the body cams,” he said.

The budget also proposes a 1 percent raise for all city employees, or about $229,800, with the exception of police and fire, which have contracts that are collectively bargained.

“There hasn’t been a raise in awhile,” he said.

A 10.4 percent increase in debt service from $13,800,000 this year to $15,239,366, in 2021, is being proposed and is driving a $1,439,366 is driving the increase in the levy, he said.

However, among the biggest dips in revenue was in interest income on investments. The city had budgeted about $879,000 this year, or nearly $500,000 less than in 2019. According the budget, the city is expected to end the year with about $574,000. Next year, it is projecting the income on interest at $468,000.

“Everybody knows that the interest rates are so far down, but that’s a significant hit in revenues,” he said.