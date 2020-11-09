Proposed 2021 city budget includes 4.32 percent levy increase

City of Kenosha administration has proposed a 4.32 percent increase to the tax levy to help fund the city's 2021 budget, which calls for hiring new employees for transportation, stormwater services, human resources and Police Department tech support.
The levy is expected to increase $2,961,917, from $68,584,898 to $71,546,815 in 2021. As proposed, general fund operations, would rise 1.4 percent from $86,274,832 to $87,512,681. Overall, the budget is expected to increase slightly — less than .5 percent — from $263,420,473 this year to $264,819,086 next year.
To fund the levy, property taxes are expected to increase with owners of a $200,000 home proposed to pay $2,380 to the city based on a tax rate of $11.90 per $1,000 of the property value, according to the budget. This year, the tax on a $200,000 home was $2,350, based on a rate of $11.75 per $1,000 of the property value.
Public hearing set for Dec. 1
The budget, levy and five-year capital improvement plan have yet to be approved. Last week city committees began reviewing individual department budgets and respective capital improvement plans ahead of administration’s presentation to the Finance Committee on Nov. 18. A public hearing on the budget before the City Council committee of the whole is scheduled Dec. 1. The Council will vote on the budget at its Dec. 2 meeting.
Public Works and Stormwater committees will be review respective department budgets and CIPs beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom teleconference.
Last week, the Public Safety and Welfare Committee approved the Police Department’s budget, with a proposed increase of 2.5 percent to $28,526,756 compared with this year and included $750,000 in the capital improvement plan for body and squad cameras for police officers. The committee also approved the Fire Department’s budget, which will increase about 2.7 percent to $12,657,993 next year. The department’s CIP includes $5 million for the rebuild of Station 4 at 4810 60th St.
Seven new positions
City Administrator John Morrissey said that in 2021, the city expects to hire seven new positions, including three full-time bus drivers, a stormwater engineer and a human resources coordinator.
City administration has planned $199,500 in wages and benefits for the full-time drivers after reducing the number of part-time drivers by $128,500, resulting in a net increase of $71,000 to the transit budget, according to Finance Director Carol Stancato. The engineer would be paid $112,900 in salaries and benefits, while the coordinator would earn about $83,200. The city delayed filling the human resources deputy director hiring for six months and thus the net increase in the department would amount to about $44,600, she said.
Two Police Department “help desk” technicians, whose main responsibility will be tech support for officers using body and squad cameras, would also be hired with the city paying $160,000, in salaries and benefits for both positions, said Morrissey.
“They will be dealing with a lot of the open records requests and the IT and installation for the body cams,” he said.
The budget also proposes a 1 percent raise for all city employees, or about $229,800, with the exception of police and fire, which have contracts that are collectively bargained.
“There hasn’t been a raise in awhile,” he said.
A 10.4 percent increase in debt service from $13,800,000 this year to $15,239,366, in 2021, is being proposed and is driving a $1,439,366 is driving the increase in the levy, he said.
However, among the biggest dips in revenue was in interest income on investments. The city had budgeted about $879,000 this year, or nearly $500,000 less than in 2019. According the budget, the city is expected to end the year with about $574,000. Next year, it is projecting the income on interest at $468,000.
“Everybody knows that the interest rates are so far down, but that’s a significant hit in revenues,” he said.
Budgeting for a 'normal year'
Morrissey said that in the city’s overall budget, administration sought to propose a spending plan approaching “a normal year,” following a year that saw the cancellations of major city events due to COVID-19 — from the Civic Veterans Day Parade to the Fourth of July fireworks, which had been tentatively delayed to Labor Day and then deferred indefinitely. Morrissey said that the city also expects to cancel the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year due to the surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths locally and statewide.
“We’ve budgeted for the pools to be open. We’ve budgeted for all of the special events to continue. We’re hoping that people use our parks like they had before. All the special events, we're hoping that they're all back in,” he said. “But I don’t think anybody has that crystal ball that can say what really is or isn’t going to happen.”
