Proposed citywide mask ordinance clears committee, headed for City Council

Vos had urged the public to follow CDC protocols for wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing and to follow local restrictions.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday afternoon, 206,311 confirmed cases have been reported, with 1,852 deaths due to COVID-19. The state’s seven-day average of confirmed new cases on Monday was 3,779, Siel said, an 80 percent jump since the committee met a month ago.

In Kenosha County as of Monday, there had been 624 identified cases over the previous seven days and 132 new cases over the previous 24 hours. The number of local deaths was at 76 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance Nov. 16, Siel said, less than a week before a state-mandated mask ordinance expires Nov. 21. With the court rulings on the state emergency order restricting indoor public gatherings to 25 percent of a building’s or room’s capacity (10 people in places without occupancy limits) in flux, he said the council must support what “many businesses and many major retailers, locally owned businesses and public places are currently following.”

“I just think it legitimizes what has been and continues to be the best methods we have at our disposal to minimize the spread of this virus,” Siel said.