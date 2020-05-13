Proposed county communications tower step closer to construction

“It won’t consume the lion’s share of that block," Arbet said. "Down the road — there’s nothing defined for it at this point — it’s been the county’s overall goal to just acquire properties in that civic center area for future needs.”

Siel said some of his constituents had wondered what would become of the houses, but were relieved that the older homes were being taken down.

“It looks like a useful transformation of an area of the district that’s residential purposes have moved on,” he said.

The houses were razed over the last week, with the county footing the bill, according to Arbet, answering Alderperson Dominic Ruffalo’s question.

“We actually already tore ‘em down. That was a separate project from this to kinda get the table prepped … for the next phase of things, which will hopefully be the tower being constructed later this summer,” he said.

Alderperson David Bogdala wanted assurance that if the city were to use the tower for public safety — police and fire — needs that there would be no cost to the city.