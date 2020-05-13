Proposed county communications tower step closer to construction

Kenosha County is a step closer to constructing a proposed simulcast radio tower aimed at improving communication from Somers to Pleasant Prairie where law enforcement, as well as fire and other public safety personnel, have had difficulty with poor reception in areas along Lake Michigan.
The 199-foot tower would sit on land west of 11th Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in the city’s civic center. Over the last several years, the county has purchased seven properties at that location, razing buildings, mostly older homes.
On Monday night, the city Public Works Committee approved a certified survey map that recognizes the county’s intent to combine the properties into a single lot for construction of the tower, which is expected to take place later this summer. The properties are at 1110 57th St., 1106 57th St., 1100 57th St., 5622 11th Ave., 5618 11th Ave., 5612 11th Ave. and 1115 56th St.
County Public Works Director Ray Arbet, who spoke before the city committee, said the county’s two existing towers on the Public Safety Building, used by city police and county sheriff’s departments, are at full capacity.
“We’re in the middle of a project to create what’s called a simulcast public safety communications system. Initially designed to really accommodate the sheriff’s needs as well as county fire needs, and we needed to have a tower that could support some additional equipment to enable that simulcast system in this location,” he said.
The new tower itself would be built on a support building adjacent to the city-county joint services fleet maintenance building at 1000 55th St.
He said the county, anticipating the needs of city police and fire to access greater communications capacity, is building the tower to accommodate a 40 percent greater load.
“It will enable us to build the simulcast system and it really addresses a lot of the radio communications issues associated with Lake Michigan,” said Arbet.
The new system would improve communications from Somers to Pleasant Prairie. In March, Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved $800,000 to upgrade to simulcast very high frequency radio signals from four sites: Roger Prange Center, police headquarters, on Green Bay Road; the Sheridan Road tower; Doubletree Inn; and a water tower near Premium Outlets. Authorities there cited the need for a new system as officers described how they would have to use cellphones to communicate with dispatchers.
Alderperson Bill Siel wondered whether the lot would have any space left over for another potential project in the future.
“That’s quite a few residences coming down," Siel said. "It seems like that’s more than adequate space for what you described. Or, does that just really require that big of a footprint?”
Arbet said the county, for about a decade, has been working to acquire properties on the city block where the proposed tower will be constructed for “future, yet to be determined needs.”
“It won’t consume the lion’s share of that block," Arbet said. "Down the road — there’s nothing defined for it at this point — it’s been the county’s overall goal to just acquire properties in that civic center area for future needs.”
Siel said some of his constituents had wondered what would become of the houses, but were relieved that the older homes were being taken down.
“It looks like a useful transformation of an area of the district that’s residential purposes have moved on,” he said.
The houses were razed over the last week, with the county footing the bill, according to Arbet, answering Alderperson Dominic Ruffalo’s question.
“We actually already tore ‘em down. That was a separate project from this to kinda get the table prepped … for the next phase of things, which will hopefully be the tower being constructed later this summer,” he said.
Alderperson David Bogdala wanted assurance that if the city were to use the tower for public safety — police and fire — needs that there would be no cost to the city.
“That is correct. So, I’m on the record twice as saying that,” said Arbet, who also discussed the matter Thursday before the Plan Commission, which also approved the certified survey map.
The city and county have a similar arrangement for the city’s fire and police use of the communications tower the county maintains on 60th Street, southwest of Nash Park.
