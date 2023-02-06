Elevate your lifestyle in the prestigious Estates at Churchill Hunt with this magnificent 6-bedroom, 5.1-bath home. As you step inside, the grand two-story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors and a sweeping staircase sets the tone for the luxurious living that awaits. The main level is designed for entertaining, featuring formal living and dining rooms with large windows, crown molding, and tray ceilings, providing the perfect ambiance for hosting gatherings. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's paradise, boasting granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a center island with a breakfast bar and eating area. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the family room, where a beautiful stone wall and a cozy wood-burning fireplace serve as the focal point. Large glass doors offer easy access to the backyard, making indoor-outdoor living a breeze. One of the standout features of this home is the main floor guest room, ideal for hosting overnight guests or in-laws. A separate office is also located on this level, equipped with French doors that provide a sense of privacy and tranquility. The office is ideal for working from home or can be used as a study or library. The room is bright and airy, with large windows that let in natural light, making it a perfect place to focus and be productive. The upstairs level offers a serene escape with a luxurious master suite, complete with a sitting room or nursery, tray ceiling, and spa-like bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate shower. There are also 3 additional bedrooms and 2 baths on this level, providing ample space for all. The finished walkout basement is the cherry on top, with a recreation room, theater/TV area, bedroom, and a full bath, providing endless possibilities for entertainment and relaxation. The backyard is a true oasis, featuring a huge multilevel patio, a barbeque area, and ample space for outdoor activities. This home is located in the prestigious Churchill Hunt neighborhood and is just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment, making it the perfect blend of luxury and convenience. Don't miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind home with a finished walkout basement and main floor guest room in The Estates at Churchill Hunt. Schedule a tour today!

