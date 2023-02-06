Proposed improvements to Kenosha County Highway W between the Illinois state line and Highway C will be outlined to the public at a meeting Tuesday.
It has been scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Wilmot Union High School library, 11112 308th Ave,, Wilmot.
The meeting will include a brief overview presentation, to be given at 4:15 p.m. The remainder of the time set aside to meet will the public will be in an open house format.
Attendees are not required to attend the presentation and may stop in at their convenience to view exhibits, meet with project staff, ask questions and provide feedback. The exhibits will show the recommended alternative with preliminary real estate acquisition needs.
Those planning to attend the meeting at Wilmot Union High School should use the north parking lot and enter the school at Entrance N on the north side of the building.
The purpose of this project is to improve the safety of the roadway, maintain acceptable traffic operations, and replace the failing pavement.
The crash rate for the corridor during the analysis period from 2016 through 2020 is 281 crashes per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, which is significantly higher than the statewide average of 91 for similar rural roadways. Nearly one third of the crashes along this corridor occurred at the deficient horizontal and crest curves north of County CK, including two fatalities.
The study team is analyzing alternatives. The recommended alternative would reconstruct the sharp horizontal curve located on County W about 1,200 feet north of County CK and the short crest curve immediately east of there where sight distances is limited. These deficient curves would be reconstructed to bring them as close to current standards as practicable to improve safety along the corridor.
Permanent right-of-way acquisition and temporary grading easements would be required to accommodate the improvements. Right-of-way needs will be on display at this public meeting; however, they are preliminary and may change as the design is refined and a preferred alternative is selected.
Proposed Improvements in the project would include:
- Resurface pavement throughout project
- Reconstruct sharp horizonal curve 1,200 feet north of County CK
- Reconstruct short crest curve 1,700 feet north of County CK
- Construct a shared-use path along the west side of County W from the Illinois State Line to 2,300 feet north of County CK
- Construct a shared-use path along the east side of County W from County CK to County C East and along County C to the Fox River
- Reconstruct pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements
- Repair the County C bridge over the Fox River and add pedestrian accommodations
- Improve the parking lot for the Fox River Water Trail at the Wilmot Landing.
