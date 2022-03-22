Proposed Pleasant Prairie Village Green Center housing, retail density reduced in latest plans

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village’s proposal to create a vibrant downtown for its residents and visitors alike has been pared down in residential and commercial density as it takes its next step forward.

Following a public hearing, the Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve staff’s recommendation revising the master conceptual plan for the proposed Village Green Center, located on 188 acres centered at the intersection of Highway 165 and 39th Avenue. The village owns 96 of those acres, 72 of which were purchased from the Mount Pleasant Land and Lakes Development Company for $3.7 million in October 2018.

The revisions came at the request of the Village Board following its meeting in December, in which it asked staff to work with RINKA, the Milwaukee-based architect firm which the village has hired to bring its vision for a downtown into focus.

“The Village Board at (its) meeting felt that this item needed to come back to the Plan Commission for (its) support and endorsement of this plan, and it wanted the Plan Commission to comment on the revisions that were made by the staff,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, the village’s community development director.

Lower density

The master conceptual plan will reflect lower densities and increased lot sizes for single-family housing units next to existing ones in residential areas to the north, east and west. As a result, the total number of units planned for the area was reduced from 533 to 380. On the northwest side, the number of units was reduced from 278 to 210. To the southeast, the number of units decreased from 255 to 170, according to the plan.

The master plan also considers a reduced retail and commercial area around Village Green’s central open space, topping out at 75,000 square feet, or almost half the amount initially contemplated for the area, according to Werbie-Harris.

The significant reduction in square footage, she said, was based on market studies, concerns by the Village Board and developers looking at the properties.

“They felt that it would be very difficult to get that much commercial in this area, during the times we’re in right now,” Werbie-Harris said, referring to the previous version of the plan, which envisioned more commercial and retail throughout. “And so, as a result, we’re looking at doing things a little bit different and a little more cost effective.”

The master conceptual plan currently estimates between 1,269 and 1,411 residential units, proposed with 2.5 people per unit, assuming a population range of 3,173 to 3,528 for the intended area. Staff figured about 42% of the population to live in the single family homes and far fewer in apartments with 380 units, providing homes to about 950 people, 399 of them school-aged children.

Werbie-Harris said she believes the estimate per unit to be a bit high based on 2010 Census data, as the full 2020 population figures have yet to be released. She said she’s taking into consideration the declining enrollment in Kenosha Unified School District and that the master plan remains fluid.

Building height, traffic among concerns

During the hearing, which was attended by about 30 people, three residents spoke about concerns regarding density, building heights of multi-family residences and traffic, among others concerns.

James Zych said he was concerned the four-story units would contribute to greater density, which in turn affects parking and traffic flow. He also asked officials to consider whether the development even needed the commercial space, given that the village already has many retail areas.

“The nature of the beast has changed, with stores not using retail fronts anymore,” Zych said.

Jordan Pickus, who lives on 32nd Avenue near where a number of the residential units are planned, said he was concerned with traffic and taxes increasing due to more infrastructure requirements.

“I, for one, am against any increase in these taxes for infrastructure, because this is a plan I don’t think is something we really need,” Pickus said.

Laurel Dietrich said while she was impressed with the presentation, she was troubled by the housing proposal.

“What this is doing is making the Village of Pleasant Prairie not only unpleasant, but no prairie,” she said.

Dietrich also wondered about the safety of residents walking on Highway 165 and their access to the trails becoming dangerous due to increased traffic. She called the apartments a “town killer” and wasn’t convinced green space was in the Village Green Center plan.

“That’s why I moved here,” Dietrich said. “If you turn that area into a four-story apartment building, you’ll kill your downtown. Who would want to live there?”

Infrastructure built for development

Village Board member Mike Pollocoff, the retired, long-time village administrator and a member of the Plan Commission, said the infrastructure in Village Green — including 39th Street, constructed using concrete and asphalt — was built for the development coming to it.

“The water and sewer are there. And it was built in such a way that we anticipated that it was going to have to carry the construction load,” Pollocoff said. “To do it any other way would’ve been wrong.”

Pollocoff said the village has been diligent in insuring the infrastructure is sturdy enough to withstand development as it occurs.

Werbie-Harris, meanwhile, called the commercial development a “community amenity” in the downtown area.

“We are in a commercial-retail desert where we are here ... there’s no commercial to speak of anywhere around this area,” she said, referring to the Village Green Center site.

Werbie-Harris said even though the village has done multiple commercial studies, developers would continue to evaluate the market as they decide on whether to consider the property for development.

“Yes, there’s less new storefronts, certain types of commercial. Not all commercial is going to go away,” Werbie-Harris said. “And, even if you order out and you pick up your food all the time, there needs to be a base for that restaurant. Or there needs to be a base for that retail store.

“Just because online sales are off the charts doesn’t mean that people are no longer shopping or not going to stores. That’s not the case.”

Werbie-Harris said that at some point the village will need to make a decision on whether it goes further, but over the years almost 1,000 people have weighed in on the downtown plan.

“So many people who have wanted to see something happen,” she said. “I don’t want to discount that.”

Doing it right the first time

Werbie-Harris said that’s why administration and the village’s elected officials have been spending so much time on the project.

“We don’t want to make mistakes,” she said. “We want to do it right the first time.”

Commissioner Deb Skarda wondered what would be a reasonable time frame to expect residential construction to occur. Werbie-Harris said that even if the village was “engaged” with a developer this year, the earliest would be two to three years.

“And to build a development of this size out, it could be 10 years. It could be 15 years,” Werbie-Harris said.

Chairman Michael Serpe said that one thing the village takes pride in is that it doesn’t approve a project “just to get the tax base increased.”

“That’s not what we’re all about,” he said. “I have been involved with the village for quite a few years, and we have said no to a number of developers who want to put something in. We said no because it wasn’t the right fit for us. And I don’t think we’re going to make a mistake here, either.

“It’s going to be well-thought out, it’s going to be well-planned out, and it’s going to be something we all can be proud of.”

