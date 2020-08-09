Proposed residential development would benefit adults with disabilities

“They’ve worked very hard in the last couple of months to hear concerns from the Plan Commission and staff regarding their project,” Scherrer Pella said of the Crabtrees. “They have worked close with staff to understand various concerns.”

Since the project’s proposal, questions have arisen about certain aspects of the development, including a community building and how it would mesh with the overall operations plan.

Scherrer Pella and other representatives throughout Thursday’s lengthy conversation said an onsite manager would be staffed within the development around the clock and would work out of the community building.

“There is no intention to market office space for lease to unaffiliated parties,” Scherrer Pella said.

The spectrum of adults contending with disabilities is naturally broad, but Scherrer Pella doubled down on the goal of offering living facilities to adults in need of assistance, either in a short-term transitional situation or longer-term.

“The operational plan has been consistent with the project, from the beginning,” she said. “All units in the development are intended to be geared toward disabled adults.”