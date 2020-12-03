Prosecutors fight admission of Rittenhouse attorneys citing ethical concerns

Prosecutors are fighting admission of Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney John Pierce to practice in the state, saying “serious questions exist” whether he will follow Wisconsin’s rules of conduct for attorneys.
In a motion filed Thursday morning, prosecutors opposed the pro hac vice admission of Pierce and his colleague Andrew Calderon. A pro hac vice admission allows out-of-state attorneys to practice in Wisconsin along with a local attorney.
The motion comes days after Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder wrote an email to prosecutors responding to their earlier objection to the pro hac vice admission. The assistant district attorneys "do not identify the issues that they seek to raise. These motions are routinely granted. I have never seen an objection before prior to a hearing being set, DA should pinpoint the problem with the petitions,” Schroeder wrote.
The judge signed the pro hac vice admissions before the state filed its motion.
Pierce, who is based in California, has been publicly representing Rittenhouse since shortly after the 17-year-old Antioch, Ill., resident was taken into custody for shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha Aug. 25, killing two.
Rittenhouse appeared in court Thursday for an online preliminary hearing. Pierce and Calderon did not appear, and the hearing was handled by Richards.
At the hearing, attorneys said they would address the pro hac vice admission with Schroeder at a later date.
In the motion, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger states that Pierce has “already committed numerous violations” of state rules on pretrial publicity. In a separate motion filed Nov. 20, the state is seeking a gag order to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.
Binger also argues in the motion that Pierce could be in violation of Wisconsin Rules for Professional Conduct for attorneys “due to his own personal financial difficulties and his close ties with the ”Fight Back Foundation,” a Texas organization which has amassed a substantial yet unregulated and unreported ‘slush fund’ purportedly for the benefit of the defendant.”
The Fight Back Foundation, led by attorney Lin Wood, was raising money for Rittenhouse and, according to a post on Twitter by Wood, posted the $2 million bond for Rittenhouse. On Twitter, Wood said money raised by the foundation posted the bond, “funded over $300K for his attorney’s fees and expenses. The foundation used approx. $400K of its general funds for Kyle,” Wood wrote on Twitter Nov. 28. In September, Pierce said he was resigning from the foundation to avoid any appearance of conflict while he continued to represent Rittenhouse.
At the same time. Wood said the foundation was shifting focus to the presidential election and that any further donations for Rittenhouse be handled through Pierce.
In his motion, Binger argues that Pierce’s ties to the Fight Back Foundation and financial issues related to the dissolution of his former law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price and Hecht, create a potential conflict of interest. “Given his own substantial personal debts, his involvement with an unregulated and opaque ‘slush fund’ provides ample opportunity for self-dealing and fraud,” the motion states.
The motion also addresses Pierce’s involvement in pretrial publicity about the case. “Attorneys are held to a high standard in this regard and Attorney Pierce should not be allowed to shirk that professional responsibility simply because he is not licensed to practice law in the State of Wisconsin,” Binger wrote in the motion.
Pierce could not immediately be reached for comment.
