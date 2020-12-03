Prosecutors fight admission of Rittenhouse attorneys citing ethical concerns

At the hearing, attorneys said they would address the pro hac vice admission with Schroeder at a later date.

In the motion, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger states that Pierce has “already committed numerous violations” of state rules on pretrial publicity. In a separate motion filed Nov. 20, the state is seeking a gag order to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.

Binger also argues in the motion that Pierce could be in violation of Wisconsin Rules for Professional Conduct for attorneys “due to his own personal financial difficulties and his close ties with the ”Fight Back Foundation,” a Texas organization which has amassed a substantial yet unregulated and unreported ‘slush fund’ purportedly for the benefit of the defendant.”

The Fight Back Foundation, led by attorney Lin Wood, was raising money for Rittenhouse and, according to a post on Twitter by Wood, posted the $2 million bond for Rittenhouse. On Twitter, Wood said money raised by the foundation posted the bond, “funded over $300K for his attorney’s fees and expenses. The foundation used approx. $400K of its general funds for Kyle,” Wood wrote on Twitter Nov. 28. In September, Pierce said he was resigning from the foundation to avoid any appearance of conflict while he continued to represent Rittenhouse.