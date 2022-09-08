Prost! It's Oktoberfest season in Kenosha and Racine!

September is prime Oktoberfest season, and we've got the area events to prove it. Steins will be hoisted, wiener dogs will race and even a baseball mascot gets into the action:

Old Settlers Park

PADDOCK LAKE — Where can you find German music, food, beer and wine, a classic car show, a stein hoisting competition, a raffle — and a Dachshund Dash?

If you answered Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park, congratulations. You’re already familiar with the annual event, which returns from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Festivities include German food, beverages and live music, along with dancing and hammerschlagen (a game involving nails and hammers and a stump).

The festival is hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.

Among the highlights is the Dachshund Dash, in which dachshunds — and dachshund mixes — vie for the honors of Top Dog and Hot Dog. Immediately after the Dachshund Dash is an Open Class/All Breed Dog Dash.

The daylong festivities kick off at noon with the tapping of a ceremonial keg of beer.

Here's the schedule of events:

Music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band, noon to 8 p.m.

Beer, wine and food tents, noon to 8 p.m.

Children's games, noon to 5 p.m.

Classic car show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dachshund Dash registration, noon; race at 1 p.m.

German Dancers: D'Oberlanders, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Petting zoo and pony rides from New Beginnings Ranch, noon to 5 p.m.

Stein hoisting competition, 5:30 p.m.

Also: 50/50 raffle, silent auction, alphorn players, hammerschlagen and more.

Admission and parking are free. The park is located at 24100 75th St. (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake. Proceeds from the event go toward the construction of a permanent band shelter in Old Settlers Park. Construction is expected to start later this fall.

Petrifying Springs Biergarten

SOMERS — The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting its annual Oktoberfest Sept. 16-18, with live music, German food and beer, Bavarian games and family activities.

The celebration is in a county park — Petrifying Springs, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers — and has quickly become a tradition at "Pets.”

Michael Grab, co-owner of the Biergarten, said he is excited to return with another fall celebration.

“Whether you’re one of our many great, regular customers, or it’s your first time visiting the Biergarten, we look forward to celebrating Oktoberfest with you,” Grab said.

Oktoberfest schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 16: Open 4 to 9 p.m.

Food trucks: 4 p.m., offering hot pretzels and sausages.

Contests: Prizes for Best Dressed (Drindl, Lederhosen and Pet Costume categories)

Live country music: Kyle Jennings, starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: Open noon to 9 p.m.

Ceremonial Keg Tapping: 1 p.m.

Games (with prizes!): 2 to 5 p.m., including Men's and Women's Stein Hoisting, Men's and Women's Pretzel Eating Competition, Best Dressed (Drindl, Lederhosen and Pet Costume categories) and the Wiener Race.

For the Wiener Race: Competitors dress up in sausage costumes and race through the park. The first runner to cross the finish line in the Wiener Race wins Green Bay Packers tickets. Other prizes include flat-screen TVs and glass boots.

Food trucks: 1 p.m., serving hot pretzels and sausages all day

New Orleans-style jazz music: Big Style Brass Band, starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18: Open noon to 8 p.m.

Food trucks: 1 p.m., serving hot pretzels and sausages all day

Contests: Prizes for Best Dressed (Drindl, Lederhosen and Pet Costume categories)

Live music: The Brothers Quinn, starting at 3 p.m. Band members describe their sound as "the kind of music that we enjoy listening to — Irish, old country, hip-hop, modern acoustic rock, classic rock, western swing, blues ... you get the idea."

Admission to the Biergarten is free. Note: The Biergarten is cash only. Two ATMs are onsite.

Oktoberfest of Greater Racine

FRANKSVILLE — The fifth annual Oktoberfest of Greater Racine is 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22-25 at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

The Thursday-Sunday celebration, hosted by Lakefront Brewery and the beer garden, features live music, a pig roast, stein hoisting contests, hammerschlagen, yard games, food and of course, plenty of beer.

Some 24-plus craft beers are on tap, and food is served by area food trucks.

Admission is free. The beer garden is located in Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K).

Kenosha Kingfish Oktoberfest celebration

KENOSHA — This new event, with free admission, is 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Visitors will find a wide range of seasonal beers and beverages, plus food, children and family activities, live music, and a stein hoisting contest.

The music schedule includes: Good Times Eddie (2 to 3:30 p.m.), Steven Schultz Polka Band (3:30 to 5:30 p.m.) and Steve Meisner Polka Band (5:45 to 7:30 p.m.). The headlining event is a 7:30 p.m. concert on the field from “Made in America — A Tribute to Toby Keith.”

General admission tickets are free. Limited VIP packages are available for $30. The Wisconn Valley Media Group, which publishes the Kenosha News, Journal Times in Racine and the Lake Geneva Regional News, is hosting the event with the Kingfish. To purchase VIP tickets, go to Go.KenoshaNews.com/Oktoberfest.

More Oktoberfest action

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha, hosts its Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 17-18, with traditional German food and beer. Highlights include music by the Hungry 5 Brass Band, Pieptone and the MGV Harmonia German Men's Chorus; Dachshund races; and a Mrs. Oktoberfest Contest. The event kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. with a ceremonial keg tapping. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a traditional German breakfast starts at 9 a.m.

The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St. in Burlington, hosts Oktoberfest festivities on three Saturdays: Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1. Events run from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and include live music, small-batch German beers and authentic Bavarian food.

-----------------------------

Wait? Isn't it still September?

As for why these "Oktoberfest" events are happening in September and not October, there are a few theories:

The "Oktoberfest" name refers to the seasonal beers and not the month.

The first Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany in 1810, did take place entirely in October (12-17) to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The party lasted five days and was so popular, it became an annual event. As the festival expanded, the starting date moved into September, where the days are longer. Also, the last weekend of Oktoberfest in Munich is timed to end around Oct. 3, the public holiday "Tag der Deutschen Einheit," or Day of German Unity.

Our own theory: Wisconsin weather in September is generally more favorable for outdoor events — and "Septemberfest" just doesn't have the same ring to it.