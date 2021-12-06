Prostitution sting leads to felony charges

An undercover operation focused on prostitution in the Kenosha area led to the arrest in October of a 35-year-old Kenosha man.

Peter E. Hecht, of the 1500 block of 19th Avenue, faces five criminal charges, including a misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitutes. Hecht also is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm contrary to injunction, possession with intent to distribute Schedule V drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Hecht was in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a status hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday. He is free from custody on a $15,000 cash bond.

If convicted of all felony charges, he faces a maximum possible prison term of 18 years and a fine of $95,000. The prostitution charge carries a possible fine of $10,000 and nine months in county jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police, working undercover at a local hotel, posted an advertisement on a website they had used for previous operations. The Oct. 19 ad stated the advertiser was offering to perform various kinds of sexual intercourse.

The following day, the officer received a text message from the defendant, who stated he had seen the advertisement. The officer responded with information that an hour would cost $200, or $120 for a half hour.

When Hecht arrived at the hotel Oct. 21, a detective and an officer entered from an adjoining room and placed him under arrest.

During a search of the defendant, police found a “blunt” marijuana cigarette in his pocket, $180 in cash and a holster with a Glock 9 mm pistol that had four rounds and a fifth loaded in the chamber.

Police also seized a cigarette box that contained marijuana, and inside, a $1 bill that had what appeared to be cocaine. Inside the defendant’s vehicle police found three baggies, one that had blue pills, one with cocaine and the other with marijuana, along with a digital scale and 13 plastic tubes that each contained 1.2 grams of THC.

In the center console of the vehicle, police also found about $500 in cash that was rubber-banded together. Police later determined the 124 blue pills they found were alprazolam, a Schedule V depressant.

Court records show that Hecht was convicted in 2015 of misdemeanor possession of cocaine. The felony firearm charge stems from an injunction against him that prohibited from possessing a firearm until April 5, 2025.

