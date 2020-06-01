Protest takes a turn as the sun sets

What started as an emotionally driven protest through the streets of Kenosha on Sunday quickly transformed into a string of violent incidents and a dizzying array of vandalism reports as sunlight gave way to nightfall.
And it’s a scene that’s been playing itself out in cities across the nation the past week.
A stream of protesters, citing their support for George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died last Monday in police custody, weaved their way into the downtown area before stopping at the Kenosha Municipal Building for several minutes.
Throughout that portion of the route, the participants remained fairly civil as police officers closed streets, while others followed behind in squad cars.
But once the sun set, that’s when the event seemed to turn from a protest into a riot.
Among the calls received, according to scanner traffic late into Sunday night:
An attempt to set a fire on Roosevelt Road at 22nd Street
A report of a protester brandishing a gun.
Numerous reports of people throwing rocks and bricks at officers and squad cars.
The Kenosha News was unable to confirm these reports with the Kenosha Police Department by press time. The number of arrests made also was unavailable.
Late afternoon Monday, Kenosha County and the city declared a curfew for the next two nights. All residents must be home by 8 both nights. The curfew ends at 7 a.m. today and Wednesday.
“This curfew will be enforced by law enforcement,” the release states.
Departments react
Just south of the city, Pleasant Prairie strives to maintain safety while also preserving the rights of those who want to peacefully protest, Police Chief Dave Smetana said.
But things certainly seem to change when the sun goes down, he said, as protests turn into violence and property damage.
“We want to give people who have a legitimate grievance the time and space to air those grievances, and at the same time, we want to deal with those individuals who are not here to air those grievances, but take advantage of the disturbance and disruption to commit crimes under the guise of those protests,” Smetana said.
“We are there to protect the people who are here to air their grievances as well and make sure they can do so safely. I think there’s a group inside there that’s just lost their moral compass. ... All of (their message) gets lost in the midst of widespread violence, criminal acts and looting, which really have no place in the community.”
Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright had a similar observation.
And there doesn’t appear to be a clear answer where the main troublemakers are coming from, he said.
“It’s hard to say if there’s people from outside the city coming into our community,” he said. “I think once it gets dark, people get a little more brave, and they coordinated themselves with social media. Once you get a few bad apples in the bunch, things can spread quickly.
“Something peaceful can turn violent in a short time.”
No damage at mall
Despite scanner traffic that looting was taking place at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, a heavy police presence that arrived there ahead of the crowd likely prevented that from happening on Sunday night.
Smetana confirmed that no damage occurred to any of the businesses in the mall.
“We had great cooperation from both the county and (Kenosha Police Department),” he said. “We had it secured so that group of onlookers decided to turnaround. There was nothing (Sunday) night.”
Smetana reported there were no incidents as a result of the protest the village.
The department employed extra officers Sunday and plans to do the same as this week unfolds, Smetana said.
“We had to kind of alter our resources on a little bit,” he said. “We kept (those officers) on, and we’re going to prepare for the week and be able to adjust for things that are happening, occurring or transpiring through the week. We have really good cooperation and great communication between the Pleasant Prairie Police Department and the other law enforcement agencies in this area.”
Smetana echoed the sentiments about the importance of having members of the Wisconsin National Guard available and on hand to assist throughout the protest Sunday.
“That’s a great resource to be able to call upon,” he said. “We appreciate the efforts of the state in getting that done. They’re a force multiplier, and they help us do what they did last night, and that’s keep the peace. That’s what the law enforcement agencies are looking to do at this point.”
Wright agreed.
“We were really appreciative of that and just happy to have them here to support us,” he said. “They didn’t really have to take any action. They were just kind of in the background, but it definitely provided a nice presence to back up for our deputies and officers.”
Supporting role
The Sheriff’s Department employed its entire staff of about 100 sworn officers to assist the city, Wright said.
“We just responded accordingly to try and help them with different situations and stay ahead of where people were planning to loot as far as stores and different places around the county,” he said.
Wright said no injuries were reported to deputies who were at the scene. There were some incidents with squad cars being struck by rocks and other debris, but the damage was minimal.
Businesses within the county jurisdiction also didn’t report any significant damage, Wright said.
