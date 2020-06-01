Protest takes a turn as the sun sets

And there doesn’t appear to be a clear answer where the main troublemakers are coming from, he said.

“It’s hard to say if there’s people from outside the city coming into our community,” he said. “I think once it gets dark, people get a little more brave, and they coordinated themselves with social media. Once you get a few bad apples in the bunch, things can spread quickly.

“Something peaceful can turn violent in a short time.”

No damage at mall

Despite scanner traffic that looting was taking place at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, a heavy police presence that arrived there ahead of the crowd likely prevented that from happening on Sunday night.

Smetana confirmed that no damage occurred to any of the businesses in the mall.

“We had great cooperation from both the county and (Kenosha Police Department),” he said. “We had it secured so that group of onlookers decided to turnaround. There was nothing (Sunday) night.”

Smetana reported there were no incidents as a result of the protest the village.

The department employed extra officers Sunday and plans to do the same as this week unfolds, Smetana said.