Protesters call for Judge Schroeder to step down

Representatives from several local organizations and supporters Friday night held a rally calling for Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder to resign, for Kyle Rittenhouse to be prosecuted and for Wisconsin lawmakers to address racism in Kenosha’s court system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rally was in response to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder's Thursday ruling to allow Kyle Rittenhouse to remain free after prosecutors argued he had violated conditions of his bond and to highlight perceived bias in Kenosha County Circuit Court, rally organizers said.

“Yesterday’s (Thursday) hearing sent a clear message to violent white supremacists: come to Kenosha to kill protestors, and you’ll be supported by the police and the court system,” said Erica Ness, an organizer with Leaders of Kenosha. “Meanwhile, Black and brown folks are having their doors kicked in and are dragged back to jail for the smallest infractions against their bond. This is a gross display of bias, and we’re calling on Judge Schroeder to resign and for Kyle Rittenhouse to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”