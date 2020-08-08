Providing hope through foster family support network

“Whether it is having a volunteer take care of physical labor jobs around the house or having a monetary donation to help with grocery or gas costs or even having a night of babysitting, these services would allow the foster families to maintain a healthy environment without an overabundance of stress or worry, increasing their likelihood to re-license and continue to support the foster children in our communities,” Thomsen said.

“We believe by providing the opportunities for volunteers to engage with foster children and families, we are assisting in the retention of foster homes as well as assist in the recruitment of new licensed foster homes, knowing that the Foster Family Support Network will be there to support them as well.”

Foster parent need

The need for foster parents in Kenosha County continues to grow with the number of children in foster care increasing by 40 percent in the past four years, from a total of 180 children in foster care or treatment foster homes in 2016 to a projected total of 252 by the end of the year.

Additionally, in the past two years, an average of 21 percent of licensed general foster homes chose not to renew their foster care licenses in Kenosha County.