PSC investigation into Somers' water project gets underway; Village president defends procedures, predicts work to resume in July

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission formally opened its investigation Thursday into construction of water infrastructure by the Village of Somers without authorization.

The action comes after state regulators ordered a halt to the $5.6 million project late last week.

Village President George Stoner said he is confident the investigation will reveal the village and engineering firm Baxter & Woodman did not act out of order in beginning construction of the system which will bring water to unserved areas of the village near Interstate 94 – including the parcel on which the Pritzker Military Archival Center, which is under construction, a new BP gas station and a new Kwik Trip.

“We’re not doing anything wrong,” Stoner said. “We have always followed regulations and we’re going to abide by everything they want.”

Stoner said the village has been in contact with state officials in an effort to resolve the issue and is told work should be able to resume by mid July.

Stoner added the work that rightly proceeded required filings would have cost about $250,000 more had it not started when it did. As it stands, the village isn’t able to get any more pipe at this point, given demand.