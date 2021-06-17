PSC investigation into Somers' water project gets underway; Village president defends procedures, predicts work to resume in July

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission formally opened its investigation Thursday into construction of water infrastructure by the Village of Somers without authorization.
The action comes after state regulators ordered a halt to the $5.6 million project late last week.
Village President George Stoner said he is confident the investigation will reveal the village and engineering firm Baxter & Woodman did not act out of order in beginning construction of the system which will bring water to unserved areas of the village near Interstate 94 – including the parcel on which the Pritzker Military Archival Center, which is under construction, a new BP gas station and a new Kwik Trip.
“We’re not doing anything wrong,” Stoner said. “We have always followed regulations and we’re going to abide by everything they want.”
Stoner said the village has been in contact with state officials in an effort to resolve the issue and is told work should be able to resume by mid July.
Stoner added the work that rightly proceeded required filings would have cost about $250,000 more had it not started when it did. As it stands, the village isn’t able to get any more pipe at this point, given demand.
When the PSC halted the work, Stoner said the contractor pulled equipment out of the village. He estimates it will cost the village $50,000 extra for the contractor to remobilize when work resumes.
The PSC issued the order after learning from a project consultant in late May that about 40 percent of the work, valued at $2 million, has been completed without agency approval.
The PSC is investigating whether a Certificate of Authority was required for the work completed to date on the project. It will simultaneously review Somers’ project application.
The Somers Water Utility applied for a construction permit in January. The project includes installing several miles of water mains and a transfer station to lift water over the subcontinental divide. The consultants refer to part of the project in some documents as “Water Mains West of the Divide.”
Because water would be transferred between the Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River basins, additional permitting is required to determine if the project complies with the Great Lakes Compact. The Department of Natural Resources represents the state in those matters.
The project is subject to PSC approval because it exceeds $432,000, which is 25 percent of the utility’s operating revenues in the prior year, per administrative code.
Violations can result in the commission disallowing a utility from recovering the cost of unauthorized projects from ratepayers and, in the most serious cases, refer the matter to the state Department of Justice for enforcement action.