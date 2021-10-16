Public can eye Sheridan Road plans at Carthage next Wednesday

Project manager Roy Stollenwerk, who made a presentation at the Somers Village/Town Hall in September, said the project is in the preliminary design stage.

During the meeting in Somers, local officials voiced concerns about proposed sidewalks, among other issues.

One alternative adds sidewalks in various areas, such as on the east side of Sheridan Road from Carthage to Highway E, and on the west side of Sheridan Road from Highway E to Highway A.

Somers Village President George Stoner said he does not believe the public will support the addition of sidewalks, which would require a 20% cost share by the local community and require residents to maintain them.

For those unable to attend the public meeting in person, materials and exhibits will be shared on the DOT website under the “projects and studies” tab at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/home.aspx.

A second public information mee4ting on the project will also be held in 2022.

Comments or questions can be directed to Stollenwerk at roy.stollenwerk@dot.wi.gov or 262-548-6474, or final design manager Jesse Jefferson at jesse.jefferson@dot.wi.gov or 262-548-5942.

