Public can eye Sheridan Road plans at Carthage next Wednesday

A public information meeting on the proposed reconstruction of Sheridan Road from Alford Park Drive in Kenosha to 21st Street in Racine will be held this week.
The informal meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Carthage College Campbell Student Union Auditorium, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Attendees will be able to review project maps at the meeting, ask questions, and provide comments that will assist the Wisconsin Department of Transportation during the project’s design and construction.
The project is scheduled for 2025. Masks are required to be worn inside all Carthage campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
DOT staff will be present to discuss the 5.5-mile project, the purpose of which is to to address the deteriorating pavement condition, decreased ride quality, and to improve safety for bicycles and pedestrians along that segment of Sheridan Road. The potential improvements being considered include:
Resurfacing Sheridan Road;
Updating signalized intersections
A potential lane-reduction with a two-way left-turn lane in the center;
Examining possible sidewalks between Alford Park Drive and Highway A (Seventh Street);
On-road bike accommodations.
Project manager Roy Stollenwerk, who made a presentation at the Somers Village/Town Hall in September, said the project is in the preliminary design stage.
During the meeting in Somers, local officials voiced concerns about proposed sidewalks, among other issues.
One alternative adds sidewalks in various areas, such as on the east side of Sheridan Road from Carthage to Highway E, and on the west side of Sheridan Road from Highway E to Highway A.
Somers Village President George Stoner said he does not believe the public will support the addition of sidewalks, which would require a 20% cost share by the local community and require residents to maintain them.
For those unable to attend the public meeting in person, materials and exhibits will be shared on the DOT website under the “projects and studies” tab at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/home.aspx.
A second public information mee4ting on the project will also be held in 2022.
Comments or questions can be directed to Stollenwerk at roy.stollenwerk@dot.wi.gov or 262-548-6474, or final design manager Jesse Jefferson at jesse.jefferson@dot.wi.gov or 262-548-5942.