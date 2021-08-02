 Skip to main content
Public comments sought on plan to more than double battery storage capacity at Town of Paris solar farm project
TOWN OF PARIS

Invenergy solar farm

This photo shows an Invenergy solar farm in Grand Ridge, Ill. Invenergy is developing a solar farm in the The Town of Paris and has a proposal before a state commission to more than double its battery storage system at the farm.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF INVENERGY

TOWN OF PARIS — Plans to expand a battery storage system for a proposed solar energy farm in western Kenosha County are pending before state regulators, and the public has until Friday to submit comments on the project.

In May, officials with Paris Solar Energy Center LLC asked the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to reopen its 2020 decision authorizing the solar power farm so that approved plans for the battery storage system could be more than doubled.

The solar energy farm is to be located on a large section of land about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south.

The project, from Chicago-based power generation development company Invenergy, was originally approved in December garnering widespread public support from local community members.

The original plan, a 200-megawatt facility that would produce enough power for about 60,000 homes, included a 50-megawatt battery storage system, which would be the largest in Wisconsin. 

The proposed expansion would add an additional 60 megawatts to the battery system, bringing it to a total of 110 megawatts for up to four hours, allowing the plant to provide power even when the sun is not shining.

The PSC began preparing an environmental analysis of the expanded battery storage system plan and has called for public input on both the environmental analysis as well as on a future memorandum pertaining to the reopening of the original decision.

Comments can be submitted online, by mail or over-the-phone. Residents can go to psc.wi.gov and click on “file a comment” on the bottom left side of the page, send an email to stacy.schumacher@wisconsin.gov, mail a letter to P.O. Box 7854 Madison, WI 53707-7854 or call 608-267-2547.

Utility takeover pending

WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies, and Madison Gas and Electric filed a joint application in February to purchase the Paris Solar-Battery Park for roughly $426 million, though the companies are requesting authority to spend up to 10 percent more than that. That process is still underway and has not yet been completed.

Invenergy secured contracts for more than 2,500 acres of land. However, the solar arrays would only be located on about 1,400 acres according to original filings. According to the original application, up to 750,000 solar panels would be installed in arrays mounted between 7 and 15 feet off the ground. The arrays would tilt to track the sun’s daylight path.

The operation was always destined to be sold, as Invenergy was only going to be involved in developing the project. The facility was originally scheduled to be completed and in service by spring of 2023.

