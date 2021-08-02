Public comments sought on plan to more than double battery storage capacity at Town of Paris solar farm project

TOWN OF PARIS — Plans to expand a battery storage system for a proposed solar energy farm in western Kenosha County are pending before state regulators, and the public has until Friday to submit comments on the project.

In May, officials with Paris Solar Energy Center LLC asked the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to reopen its 2020 decision authorizing the solar power farm so that approved plans for the battery storage system could be more than doubled.

The solar energy farm is to be located on a large section of land about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south.

The project, from Chicago-based power generation development company Invenergy, was originally approved in December garnering widespread public support from local community members.

The original plan, a 200-megawatt facility that would produce enough power for about 60,000 homes, included a 50-megawatt battery storage system, which would be the largest in Wisconsin.

The proposed expansion would add an additional 60 megawatts to the battery system, bringing it to a total of 110 megawatts for up to four hours, allowing the plant to provide power even when the sun is not shining.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}