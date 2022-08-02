Public encouraged to attend National Night Out events, activities today at four Kenosha locations

Organizers are encouraging the community to come out today to help take part in 2022 National Night Out activities from 5 to 7 p.m., at one of four Kenosha locations being used for the event.
National Night Out events take place annually on the first Tuesday of August across thousands of communities in all 50 states. The campaign was created with the purpose of hosting community-building events promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Kenosha’s 2022 National Night Out events will be held at :
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37h Ave.The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.Lakeside Lutheran Church, 3833 Eighth Ave.
This year, 115 communities in Wisconsin will be taking place in the National Night Out festivities.
Kenosha hosted its first National Night Out event in 2009 at McKinley Elementary School.
“There was a house near McKinley Elementary School that neighbors and community members were very concerned about,” said Donna Rhodes, gang intervention supervisor for the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services. “It ended up being Kenosha County’s first official nuisance property. We decided to host a National Night Out event at McKinley Elementary School that year to show the community that we cared about them, and wanted them to have a safe neighborhood.” Since the first event in 2009, Kenosha’s National Night Out event has continued to grow and expand.
“This is our first big, organized National Night Out event since the pandemic took effect in 2019,” said Rhodes, “The Shalom Center will be participating for the first time as well. We’re ready to bring our neighbors together again and provide resources not everyone may know how to access.” This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha will have a focus on mental health awareness, as well as job connections, first time home buyer assistance, and many other community resources.
All National Night Out events are free of charge.
Food, games, prizes, and entertainment will be provided at all four of Kenosha’s participating locations. The Kenosha Unified School District, the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency, Kenosha County Public Health, UMOS Energy Assistance, Rogers Behavioral Health, and more local agencies will be in attendance with information and resources for attendees.
The Girls and Boys Club has partnered with Kroeger for the National Night Out, and they will be providing the majority of the food available at the event.
“Both the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha and the Shalom Center are located in food deserts,” said Rhodes, “The corner stores can’t supply their communities with all of the healthy food options they need to thrive, so we are thrilled to partner with Kroeger for the National Night Out event and tell attendees about their new home grocery delivery service.”
All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the National Night Out activities.
“We want our city to be a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” said Rhodes, “One of the best ways to do that is be connecting our neighbors to one another, and showing our community that we care about their health, safety, and well-being.”
TWIN LAKES -- Nine-year-old Aaron Samborski of Twin Lakes was one of the kids who was excited about peeking inside the Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue Squad as part of the National Night Out held Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Church.
“That’s cool,” he said.
He wasn’t alone. Kids of all ages and even adults all thought the National Night Out was a great idea.
“This year since I’m a member (of the church) I figured I’d bring the kids out and have some fun,” said Katie Lucius of Twin Lakes. “I told them they were supposed to have the Taser and K-9 demonstrations. They were excited about that.”
Meeting and watching a demonstration with K-9 Rex, along with the Taser demonstration, proved to be popular with the large crowds. Visitors also enjoyed seeing a fly-in by the Flight for Life helicopter, getting goodies from local community organizations, along with chowing down on free hot dogs, brats and pulled pork sandwiches.
All of it is part of an effort to promote community partnership with police and fire officials in conjunction with other National Night Outs held across the country.
“It’s great for the community to come out and interact with police and fire officials in a non-stressful environment,” said Twin Lakes Police Officer Kevin Saunders.
The kids, especially, had lots of questions as they sat inside the rescue squad with Twin Lakes firefighter and EMT Kris Grate., who was more than happy to tell them what they wanted to know.
“It’s my favorite part,” he said. “These kids, they eat this stuff up. I remember as a kid seeing these firefighters. Hopefully they remember this for a long time.”
While Randall Firefighters weren’t there to compete since they had to answer a call, the crowds still cheered on Grate as he hurried to dress in his turnout gear and ran to climb the 75-foot-high fire engine ladder at under 2 minutes, 30 seconds. He came in at 1 minute and 44 seconds.
Twin Lakes Firefighter Tyler Coleman also had every eye on him when he volunteered to be hit with 50,000 volts by a Taser held by instructor and Twin Lakes Police Sgt. Robert Dzbinski. Some kids even raised their hands when asked if they’d want to volunteer to be Tasered.
But one of the most popular moments may have been the demonstration by Twin Lakes Police K-9 Rex and handler Joe Patla. The German-born dog, who’s been with the Twin Lakes Police for 1½ years, had the crowd eating out of his hand.
Three-year-old Rex demonstrated going after an offender -- actually fellow officer Saunders wearing a training sleeve -- and showed how he settled down with his favorite tennis ball and visited with the kids afterward.
The bonus for kids like 5-year-old Caleb Eibl of Paris, was getting mom to buy one of the stuffed Rex dogs the department sells to help fund Rex’s $2,000 annual food, equipment and vet bills.
“He has one (a stuffed toy) of Racine’s dogs,” said mom Jamie Eibl. “He even says he wants to be a police officer.”