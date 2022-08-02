Public encouraged to attend National Night Out events, activities today at four Kenosha locations

Organizers are encouraging the community to come out today to help take part in 2022 National Night Out activities from 5 to 7 p.m., at one of four Kenosha locations being used for the event.

National Night Out events take place annually on the first Tuesday of August across thousands of communities in all 50 states. The campaign was created with the purpose of hosting community-building events promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Kenosha’s 2022 National Night Out events will be held at :

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37h Ave.The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.Lakeside Lutheran Church, 3833 Eighth Ave.

This year, 115 communities in Wisconsin will be taking place in the National Night Out festivities.

Kenosha hosted its first National Night Out event in 2009 at McKinley Elementary School.

“There was a house near McKinley Elementary School that neighbors and community members were very concerned about,” said Donna Rhodes, gang intervention supervisor for the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services. “It ended up being Kenosha County’s first official nuisance property. We decided to host a National Night Out event at McKinley Elementary School that year to show the community that we cared about them, and wanted them to have a safe neighborhood.” Since the first event in 2009, Kenosha’s National Night Out event has continued to grow and expand.

“This is our first big, organized National Night Out event since the pandemic took effect in 2019,” said Rhodes, “The Shalom Center will be participating for the first time as well. We’re ready to bring our neighbors together again and provide resources not everyone may know how to access.” This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha will have a focus on mental health awareness, as well as job connections, first time home buyer assistance, and many other community resources.

All National Night Out events are free of charge.

Food, games, prizes, and entertainment will be provided at all four of Kenosha’s participating locations. The Kenosha Unified School District, the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency, Kenosha County Public Health, UMOS Energy Assistance, Rogers Behavioral Health, and more local agencies will be in attendance with information and resources for attendees.

The Girls and Boys Club has partnered with Kroeger for the National Night Out, and they will be providing the majority of the food available at the event.

“Both the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha and the Shalom Center are located in food deserts,” said Rhodes, “The corner stores can’t supply their communities with all of the healthy food options they need to thrive, so we are thrilled to partner with Kroeger for the National Night Out event and tell attendees about their new home grocery delivery service.”

All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the National Night Out activities.

“We want our city to be a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” said Rhodes, “One of the best ways to do that is be connecting our neighbors to one another, and showing our community that we care about their health, safety, and well-being.”