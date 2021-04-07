Public event recommendations added to county's Kickstart Plan in battle against COVID

Further limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus is the goal of advisory guidelines for event organizers that have been added to the Kenosha County Kickstart plan as the pandemic continues. The further addition to the plan was announced Wednesday by Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit.

As in the initial plan, the recommendations in the addendum are not binding by law. Freiheit said they are best practices that Kenosha County Public Health is recommending to maximize health and safety.

Events will be ‘coming back’

“While the recommendations in the original Kickstart document remain valid, that plan was created at a time when there were still not relatively large-scale public events occurring in the community,” Freiheit said. “This year, we know that these events will be coming back, and so we now have this addendum available for organizers to consult as they make their plans.”

Among the recommendations are guidelines for grandstand and stadium seating, stage capacity, and the spacing of camp sites. Such guidelines are appropriate for organizers of events such as Country Thunder, the Kenosha County Fair, those held at race tracks in Brighton and Wilmot, and the Kenosha Kingfish, county officials suggested.