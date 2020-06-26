Public gets first view of Village Green Center in Pleasant Prairie

“The village is very committed to this project and wants to see it move forward.”

The meeting was more than a year in the making, after conceptual planning was put together with the help of more than 60 community members. The Village Board last October approved a motion to award the $257,500 contract to Rinka, which was one of two firms considered.

“Obviously, the community in Pleasant Prairie here has had wonderful involvement along the way, putting together the concepts and ideas for what you have wanted to see as a community,” Rinka’s Steve Morales said.

Village Green Center

Specific to the Village Green Center, the plan identifies a pedestrian street from east to west, an Art Plex to the north and potentially a library and a senior living community to the south.

In the center, a possibility is a pavilion, with an ampitheater to the north and natural landscape to the south.

“The idea here is to really anchor the space with a variety of uses that’s really going to promote (activity) at various times of the day by various groups of users of all ages at all walks of life,” he said.