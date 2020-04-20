Public health department seeks handmade PPE donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kenosha County Division of Health is in need of donations of cloth masks and gowns to distribute to the public.

“We want to make sure we have those resources to get out to community members who need them,” said Liane Blanck, public information officer for the health department. “We are getting them out to the public as needed.”

Masks are being dropped off to residents who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts. Cloth masks and gowns are also needed for long-term care and assisted living facilities in the community.

The public need for PPE was highlighted when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month issued a recommendation urging everyone — regardless of whether they believe they are ill — to wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Individuals and organizations that are able to make these items are encouraged to send an email to COVID19@kenoshacounty.org.

Instructions provided by the CDC on how to make hand-sewn masks are available here at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.