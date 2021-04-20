Public health vaccine clinics open for walk-ins this week; concern rises for younger population

More children are also testing positive, Freiheit said.

“The variants are definitely sticking to kids more,” she said. “It is definitely a concern. We definitely do not want schools removing mask policies. There have been outbreaks at a couple of schools, and it has been the British variant.”

As of Tuesday, three schools within the Kenosha Unified School District reported more than 100 students in quarantine: Mahone Middle School (224 in quarantine), Bullen Middle School (129) and Bradford High School (118).

Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for KUSD, said the majority are the result of being a close contact.

“We had one positive that led to large quarantines,” Ruder said of the circumstance at Bradford, for example. “We have not had a spike in positive cases at Bradford."

Freiheit said it's difficult to provide an accurate number of positive cases of each COVID-19 variant.

“Not every COVID test is sequenced for variants,” she said. “So we don’t have a really good number on variants.”

Regardless, the quarantine protocol when testing positive for a variant is no different.

Tied to spring break?