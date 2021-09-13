Public hearing on new county supervisor boundaries set for Wednesday

A newly drafted Kenosha County supervisory district map — altered in a way that does not pair any incumbents in the same district — is set to be presented at a public hearing Wednesday.
Following the hearing, the County Board will consider approving the map.
The Kenosha County Redistricting Committee voted 5-0 Friday to recommend the County Board advance the newest version, one of three maps presented to reflect the latest Census data to ensure equal representation.
The public hearing is scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m. in the County Board Chambers at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St.
The County Board is scheduled to consider the recommendation of the redistricting committee at its 7:30 p.m. meeting that follows the public hearing.
Once approved by the County Board, the proposed plan will be shared with all county municipalities to be used for drawing ward maps. The County Board will then adopt the final map in early November and it will be used for the spring elections.
The recommended map was presented Friday to the redistricting committee, which first eyed two preliminary mapping proposals on Aug. 31. County Board Chairman John O’Day requested that county planning staff further examine the options, partly due to the fact both proposals, referred to as maps A and B, put incumbent supervisors Erin Decker and Mark Nordigian in the same district.
Map meets muster
The newly drafted map solves that problem.
“No two supervisors are in the same district,” Scott Schutze, director of the county’s land information department, said in presenting the maps.
Changes reflected on the draft map are fair given changes in population, Schutze said.
For example, District 18, currently served by Supervisor Monica Yuhas, the board vice-president, gains area to the east of its existing boundary, and District 17, currently served by Supervisor Jeffrey Wamboldt, gains ground to the west of Interstate 94 in Bristol. Also, District 19, currently served by Supervisor Sandra Beth, would no longer include Wheatland.
Schutze said the third map, referred to as map C, creates districts that:
Are fairly equal in population, compact, and do not create unnecessary islands
Address minority concerns.
Protect all incumbent districts.
Preserve communities of interest.
Are consistent with Census blocks.
“We believe plan C before you meets the criteria that was requested of us,” Schutze said. “The deviation on plan C comes to 12.16 percent.”
Joseph Cardamone, the county’s corporation counsel, said that deviation percentage is used to determine if the map will meet constitutional muster.
Districts are required by the state Constitution to have roughly equal numbers of residents as measured by the deviation — or the difference between the district with the largest number of people and the district with the smallest number of people.
Any deviation below 10 percent is presumptively constitutional, Cardamone said. Maps with a deviation between 10 percent and 16.4 percent are defensible in court and maps with deviation percentage over 16 percent are presumptively unconstitutional.
The deviation of map A was roughly 12.3 percent, and the deviation of map B was 10.3 percent.
Not all agree
Based on the boundaries proposed in maps A and B, Decker — who is also the chairman of the Republican Party of Kenosha County — accused county leaders of trying and oust conservatives from the County Board.
While the newly drafted and recommended map salvages Decker and Nordigian’s districts, Decker said she still feels it is an example of gerrymandering.
“Even though it fixed the issue with pairing supervisors in one district, the committee should have never recommended this gerrymandered map,” Decker said Monday. “The map should be redrawn to ensure it meets constitutional muster, which currently it does not.”
Decker said there are other questionable divisions where districts have changed to make sure the incumbent is safe and doesn’t have to run in areas where they would lose.
Supervisor Gabe Nudo said he feels the process, which got a late start because COVID-19 delayed 2020 Census results, should not be rushed. He said at the meeting Friday that he believes there is more work to be done to ensure they “get it right.”
Several residents also spoke at the committee meeting, claiming the maps presented represent gerrymandering.
Nordigian said the redistricting committee “did what it was asked to do.”
He said he has been reading the redistricting handbook provided by the Wisconsin Counties Association to ensure all requirements are being met.
