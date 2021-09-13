Public hearing on new county supervisor boundaries set for Wednesday

Joseph Cardamone, the county’s corporation counsel, said that deviation percentage is used to determine if the map will meet constitutional muster.

Districts are required by the state Constitution to have roughly equal numbers of residents as measured by the deviation — or the difference between the district with the largest number of people and the district with the smallest number of people.

Any deviation below 10 percent is presumptively constitutional, Cardamone said. Maps with a deviation between 10 percent and 16.4 percent are defensible in court and maps with deviation percentage over 16 percent are presumptively unconstitutional.

The deviation of map A was roughly 12.3 percent, and the deviation of map B was 10.3 percent.

Not all agree

Based on the boundaries proposed in maps A and B, Decker — who is also the chairman of the Republican Party of Kenosha County — accused county leaders of trying and oust conservatives from the County Board.

While the newly drafted and recommended map salvages Decker and Nordigian’s districts, Decker said she still feels it is an example of gerrymandering.