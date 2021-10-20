 Skip to main content
Public information meeting for Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood set for Nov. 9
Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood schematic concept at Chrysler site.jpg

Citizens are invited to learn more about the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood and share their input on the redevelopment of the former auto manufacturing site in the heart of the City of Kenosha during a public meeting on Nov. 9.

The city has been working with consultants, local stakeholders and the community for more than six months to develop a framework for the new neighborhood, located between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Avenue. The public is invited to provide comments and feedback during a third public information meeting for the project from 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Brown Bank Building, 2222 63rd St.

Presentation of the proposed development concept will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by questions. The presentation will summarize the community feedback and guidance collected at the first two public meetings and in the hundreds of comments received through a survey on the city’s website. All of the input helped shape the design concepts for the site.

Preliminary plans for the neighborhood focus on educational and career development opportunities — including the creation of next-generation jobs — as well as housing, retail and services. The primary goal of this project is developing talent, driving innovation and creating jobs. Participants attending the meeting will be asked for additional input to help finalize plans for the first phase of the development.

Tom Rogers, presenter and a principal of the SmithGroup, discusses the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood plans with dozens of residents who turned out for the second in a series of information and public input sessions Tuesday night at the former Brown Bank building, 2222 63rd St.
