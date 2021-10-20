Public information meeting for Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood set for Nov. 9

Citizens are invited to learn more about the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood and share their input on the redevelopment of the former auto manufacturing site in the heart of the City of Kenosha during a public meeting on Nov. 9.

The city has been working with consultants, local stakeholders and the community for more than six months to develop a framework for the new neighborhood, located between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Avenue. The public is invited to provide comments and feedback during a third public information meeting for the project from 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Brown Bank Building, 2222 63rd St.

Presentation of the proposed development concept will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by questions. The presentation will summarize the community feedback and guidance collected at the first two public meetings and in the hundreds of comments received through a survey on the city’s website. All of the input helped shape the design concepts for the site.