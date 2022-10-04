Public invited to Carthage College student recitals starting with performance tonight, Oct. 4

The fall music season at Carthage College features student recitals that are free and open to the public:

Becca Robertson will perform her recital — “Little Miss Thing” — at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Joining her are fellow Carthage students Nicky Caldwell, Chloe Hilby, Hannah Czaplicki, Bailey Schneyr and Lexy Klawonn.

Pianist Melissa Cardamone, an adjunct professor of music at Carthage, will accompany the vocalists, along with Carthage students Justin Hall on percussion and Jack Kelley on bass.

Robertson’s cabaret style performance will begin with “Beautiful” from “The Carole King Musical,” followed by “Away From My Love” by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich and “Bluebird” by Sara Bareilles.

She will then be joined by Caldwell to perform “Could We Start Again Please” from “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Continuing the performance, Robertson will go on to sing the Journey hit “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’” along with “She Used To Be Mine” from “Waitress,” “Flowers” from “Hadestown,” “I Don’t Need A Roof” from “Big Fish,” and “Don’t Know Why,” originally performed by Norah Jones.

Nearing the end of the performance, Robertson will be joined by friends for two more pieces: With Caldwell, Hilby and Czaplicki, she will perform “Bennie and The Jets” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin. To end the night, she will perform “Jackie Onassis” by Sammie Rae with Schneyr and Klawonn.

Admission is free. Tickets are not required. A free livestream is available at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/all-events/

Taylor May Bulanek will perform her recital — “Going There” — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Pianist Cardamone will also accompany Bulanek during this recital.

Bulanek will begin her performance with “O cessate di piagarmi,” a 17th-century piece by Alessandro Scarlatti. She will then jump forward to the Romantic era with Francesco Paolo Tosti’s “Lungi,” followed by “Wiegenlied” by Franz Shubert from the classical era.

Next up is “Niño precioso,” a traditional Nicaraguan folk song, then it’s right back to the classical era with Thomas Ames’s “When Daisies Pied.” She will then perform “Wayfaring Stranger,” an American Folk song, followed by a series of modern pieces, including “I Couldn’t Know Someone Less” from “Daddy Long Legs,” “Come Out of the Dumpster” from the Adam Sandler comedy “The Wedding Singer,” “Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad” from the film classic “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Never Fall in Love With an Elf” from the holiday favorite “Elf,” and “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo.

