Public Market plans on staying put at both its Downtown locations

And while its still in its infancy, there’s always been thoughts of a possible expansion of the market, should that need ever arise.

McTernan said the market also has a permit for Veterans Memorial Park on the east side of the Municipal Building. The permit also includes the parking lots.

“We anticipate taking advantage of using that additional space to further expand the market,” he said. “In anticipation of having some relief from COVID in the spring and summer of 2021, we will grow and expand our market into the park.

“That was our plan last summer, but given the COVID restrictions and working with Kenosha County Health Department and the “Kick Start’ program, we just thought it wasn’t advisable to expand into the park, so we didn’t.”

McTernan said there’s every reason for optimism of a bright future for the market.

“If we can have the kind of massive success we had with COVID, I’m looking forward to multiple successes when COVID lifts,” he said. “If anything, starting a business in the middle of a pandemic, probably helped a lot because we only had to deal with a smaller market than we otherwise would have.