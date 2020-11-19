Public Market plans on staying put at both its Downtown locations

The Kenosha Public Market has found two homes in the Downtown area since its opening earlier this year.
And there are no plans to go anywhere.
Public Market Board President Mike McTernan said Wednesday that the outdoor market at the Kenosha Municipal Building, and its winter market at Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St., are locked in locations for the foreseeable future.
There apparently had been some rumblings of a possible move, but McTernan said he was unsure of the source of that rumor, and he quickly put that to rest.
“We are a 365-day market,” McTernan said. “We have a Downtown (indoor) location at Nate Mikolas’s Kenosha Lakefront Dugout, we have an outdoor market location at City Hall.
“No one has asked me if we’re moving. We’ve never had anyone ask us if we’re moving. We’re committed to being Downtown, and we will continue to be downtown to service our community.”
The market debuted in this past spring, and it had barely gotten off the ground when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But that didn’t stop the market from moving forward and having a successful debut, McTernan said.
“It went fabulous,” he said. “It was a huge success and incredibly well received by not only our vendors, but every customer that came through.”
And while its still in its infancy, there’s always been thoughts of a possible expansion of the market, should that need ever arise.
McTernan said the market also has a permit for Veterans Memorial Park on the east side of the Municipal Building. The permit also includes the parking lots.
“We anticipate taking advantage of using that additional space to further expand the market,” he said. “In anticipation of having some relief from COVID in the spring and summer of 2021, we will grow and expand our market into the park.
Support Local Journalism
“That was our plan last summer, but given the COVID restrictions and working with Kenosha County Health Department and the “Kick Start’ program, we just thought it wasn’t advisable to expand into the park, so we didn’t.”
McTernan said there’s every reason for optimism of a bright future for the market.
“If we can have the kind of massive success we had with COVID, I’m looking forward to multiple successes when COVID lifts,” he said. “If anything, starting a business in the middle of a pandemic, probably helped a lot because we only had to deal with a smaller market than we otherwise would have.
“It was easy to work out some kinks and address the direct producers and farmers who were local. We’re going to build on those successes and have a much better, but greater experience for not only our vendors but our consumers come next summer.”
Indoor space
Despite previously operating in the Downtown site, the Public Market is scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its indoor location at 9 a.m. Saturday.
McTernan said the space — 7,000-square-feet — affords the market plenty of room for all its vendors, while also paying attention to social distancing in these COVID-19 times.
“We have several vendors that vend outside in the parking lot, he said. “We (also) have probably 20 vendors that vend in the 7,000-square-foot garage.
“The Mikolases have been very kind and supportive in our endeavor to have a safe place to be able to allow vendors to vend. With the open air, big, huge garage, that’s what we were looking for. We weren’t looking for an indoor, claustrophobic, tight space.”
An announcement regarding Saturday’s event states that visitors will find a wide selection of locally grown produce, locally sourced sourced meats and poultry, along with seafood, cheeses, baked goods, confections and prepared meals.
McTernan said he feels the need for fresh products has never been higher as the nation continues to find ways to fend off the virus.
“I think COVID has shown us that most people want to be able to purchase fresh goods, and what better way than to have a market that can accommodate local producers and farmers to bring able to bring their products right to their customers in a very safe, open airy and socially distanced environment,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.