PUBLIC MEETINGS CORRECTION

The address of some county meetings was incorrect in Monday’s Kenosha News. Here are the corrected agendas:

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., in the County Board conference room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes monthly reports; closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data; and disqualification of some deputy sheriff candidates after oral interview.

KENOSHA COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Orientation meeting in the second floor conference room; member evaluation meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room; and 7 p.m. member reception and mentor meet & greet in the third floor foyer.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., in the second floor committee room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St.Agenda includes discussion of topics and potential speakers for future meetings; and objectives discussion.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., in the County Board chambers at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes: appointments, grant award from Homeland Security Wisconsin Emergency Management for bomb explosive breaching training; communication proposing to declare Kenosha County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, and proposed resolution to conduct a county-wide advisory referendum making the state a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY MULTI-USE TRAIL COMMITTEE: 3 p.m., in the second floor conference room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes updates on Bike Share, Route of the Badger, Bike Kenosha website and parks app; 2022 schedule of bike events; Diary Air on June 18; Food, Folks & Spots; Fourth of July parade on July 3; Fall Wheel Ride on Sept. 24; and 2022 projects.

Friday

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., in the County Board conference room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes monthly reports; closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data; and disqualification of some deputy sheriff candidates after oral interview.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0