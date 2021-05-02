Public meetings for the Week of May 3-7

KENOSHA PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMITEE: Special meeting, 5 p.m., Monday. Teleconference Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312 626 6799 or 646 558 8656. Meeting ID: 960 1598 1305.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m. Monday. Virtual meeting: To register and access the meeting online go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1455329398160839693. Or, to access the meeting by phone Call: +1 (415) 930-5321; Access Code: 385-454-459. Note: phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA CITY FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Monday, teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312 626 6799 or 646 558 8656 Meeting ID 910 5279 0679.

KENOSHA COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Monday Teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting of the Kenosha Common Council is allowed. The options to observe the Council Meetings are:

• Public Access Channel 25