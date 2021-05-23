Public meetings in Kenosha County this week include:
RANDALL SCHOOL NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE: 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, District Conference Room, 37101 87th St., Burlington, or virtual; to discuss insurance, staff contract and vendor contracts.
KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., conference room 1216. Agenda items include Enterprise Resource Planning Replacement Project, director’s vacancy process, and 2022 health insurance discussion.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 153 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.; closed session to discuss personnel and litigation matters.
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the intermediate library of Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road; public access to allow for social distancing; live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia. The board will go into closed session to discuss personnel issues.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the board meeting room Educational Support Center Board Meeting Room. Agenda items include discussion/possible action of: COVID-19 Grae 12 Community Service waiver; fiscal 2021-22 budget udpate; adoption of instructional materials for early education; and open enrollment applicants for 2021-22 school year; among others.
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the intermediate library of Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road; public access to allow for social distancing; live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia. Regular board meeting.
KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday, 9900 52nd St., Airport Conference Room.
WHEATLAND CENTER SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. Wednesday, at middle school gymnasium, 6606 368th Ave, Burlington. Attendees required to wear face coverings.
KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Thursday, meeting via teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. You can hear meeting audio only; dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656, meeting ID 988-4434-0241.