Public meetings in Kenosha County this week include:

RANDALL SCHOOL NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE: 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, District Conference Room, 37101 87th St., Burlington, or virtual; to discuss insurance, staff contract and vendor contracts.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., conference room 1216. Agenda items include Enterprise Resource Planning Replacement Project, director’s vacancy process, and 2022 health insurance discussion.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 153 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.; closed session to discuss personnel and litigation matters.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the intermediate library of Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road; public access to allow for social distancing; live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia. The board will go into closed session to discuss personnel issues.