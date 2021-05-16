Public meetings listed for the Week of May 10-14

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Monday for a closed session to interview deputy sheriff candidates; and meting at 4 p.m. at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building.
BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m. Monday, at Kenosha Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road.
CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m. Monday by teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance is allowed. The meeting is audo only. to listen to the meeting, dial 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 999-6537-5467.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m. Monday virtually. To access the meeting by phone call 631-992-3221, access code 520-545-476. Phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m. Monday, by teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance is allowed. The meeting is audio only. to listen to the meeting, dial 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 972-4138-0545.
CITY COUNCIL FIANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. Monday, by teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance is allowed. The meeting is audio only. to listen to the meeting, dial 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 934-1241-9323.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Monday, by teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance is allowed. The meeting is audio only. to listen to the meeting, dial 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 939-7181-2344.
KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m. Tuesday, by teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance is allowed. The meeting is audio only. to listen to the meeting, dial 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 952-3556-1656.
KENOSHA COUNTY LAND INFORMATION COUNCIL: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenosha County Administration Building, second floor conference room southeast.
KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m. Tuesday, by teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance is allowed. The meeting is audio only. to listen to the meeting, dial 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 943-1208-8852.
KENOSHA COUNTY LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building.
KENOSHA BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.
KENOSHA COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building.
KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, to continue interviews for deputy sheriff candidates, at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building.
RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. Wednesday, in the multi-purpose room of the school, 37101 87th St, Burlington.
KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Thursday, by teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance is allowed. The meeting is audio only. to listen to the meeting, dial 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 982-5567-7215.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, conference room A.