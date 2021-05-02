 Skip to main content
Public meetings listed for the Week of May 3-7
Meetings

Public meetings listed for the Week of May 3-7

KENOSHA PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMITEE: Special meeting, 5 p.m., Monday. Teleconference Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312 626 6799 or 646 558 8656. Meeting ID: 960 1598 1305.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m. Monday. Virtual meeting: To register and access the meeting online go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1455329398160839693. Or, to access the meeting by phone Call: +1 (415) 930-5321; Access Code: 385-454-459. Note: phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA CITY FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Monday, teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312 626 6799 or 646 558 8656 Meeting ID 910 5279 0679.

KENOSHA COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Monday Teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting of the Kenosha Common Council is allowed. The options to observe the Council Meetings are:

Public Access Channel 25

Live Web Streaming from: https://shorturl.at/joHNQ

Join via telephone by calling 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656 (Enter Meeting ID: 939 7181 2344 when prompted.)

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m. Monday, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, HSB, North 2.

KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS MEETING: 4 p.m. Tuesday, teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID: 957 3016 8529.

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, commons area.

MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Wednesday, teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 980 8841 8945.

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, commons area.

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., May 6, teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. If you wish to observe the meeting audibly, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656, Meeting ID 9 74 1239 5657.

