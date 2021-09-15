Public-private partnership explored to move Job Center to Sun Plaza

Kenosha County Supervisor Andy Berg, whose district encompasses the Sun Plaza property, said the county is seeking feedback “to make sure we have a project and a development that is beneficial to the community.”

Mills said there are 63,000 existing square feet at the Sun Plaza location and room for a 69,000-square-foot addition, for a total of 132,000 square feet. The current Sheridan Road complex is approximately 100,000 square feet.

Of the potential 132,000 square feet at Sun Plaza, 25,000 would be unoccupied, Mills said. Cameron Swallow of the Kenosha County Food Bank said that organization is looking for warehousing space and is interested in working with the county to share the location.

Architectural renderings supplied by Partners in Design Architects show a reconfigured building with a diagonal entrance in the corner of the existing complex.

Several existing tenants of other storefronts in Sun Plaza attended the meetings. Mills said the goal is to ensure they will not be “burdened” and that rent prices remain sustainable.

Three options