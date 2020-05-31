Public Safety Alert: Curfew will be enforced in city, county
alert

Public Safety Alert: Curfew will be enforced in city, county

  • Updated
The Sheriff's Department has issued a public safety advisory, saying the curfew will be enforced until 7 a.m.

It cites "large-scale" protesting in Kenosha. 

The curfew began at 8:30 p.m.

