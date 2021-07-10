Public Service Commission gives green light for Somers water project

MADISON — The Village of Somers received approval Friday for a $5.65 million water supply pipeline and pumping station project that the state Public Service Commission halted last month after it learned that construction had begun without its authorization.

The PSC issued the village a cease-and-desist letter on June 7, about a week after a project consultant informed PSC staff that construction on the “Water Mains West of the Divide” project had not only begun but was about 25 percent completed. The percentage of the water mains portion of the project was later revised to approximately 40 percent complete.

A construction application had been filed with the PSC in January but it was still under consideration in late May.

The PSC has initiated an investigation into the unauthorized construction of the water supply pipeline portion of the project but considers that to be a separate matter from the decision to approve the project.

The village informed the PSC that it began construction of the pipeline portion of the project based on recommendation of a project consultant and the threat of material shortages.

Village Administrator Jason Peters said that he was confident that the PSC would authorize the project.