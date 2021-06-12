Pups and Pints benefit goes to the dogs in a good way at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten

It may only be mid-June, but the dog days of summer were in full force Saturday at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten.
Dogs and more dogs, owners and pet product vendors came out to celebrate Pups and Pints, a benefit event hosted by Safe Harbor Humane Society.
This was the third non-consecutive year for the event, which first took place in 2018 and was not held last year.
According to Amanda Cutler, Safe Harbor assistant director, the event drew seven vendors, each who would donate a portion of the day’s sales to the agency.
Among the vendor offerings were dog photos, grooming, snacks and walking services.
There was even a food truck offering people treats and non-dairy frozen treats for pups.
Dogs of all shapes and sizes from tiny dachshunds to large German Shepherds were in attendance with their human companions. Several Shepherds participated in a drop-in training class offered by Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc.
Proceeds from Shadow Dog Photography, raffles and games went to support the mission of Safe Harbor.
“I came here because I wanted to donate money to Safe Harbor and get Hank’s picture taken,” said Kenosha resident Laura Ervin, Hank’s owner.
“We are hoping for bigger and better this year,” said Jan Bezzo, owner of Shadow Dog Photography, who has participated in several Safe Harbor fundraisers. “This event brings together dog-related businesses and dog lovers.”
“I love it that this brings the community together; it’s also a collaboration between businesses,” said vendor Whitney Faraday, co-owner of From Head to Tail dog groomers, Kenosha. “We’ve seen some of existing customers and a lot of new people.”
Held on grounds adjacent to the always dog-friendly Biergarten, many took advantage of human food and drink before or after visiting the canine-themed offerings.
Debbie Bindelli and Ron Sabby of Twin Lakes came out to enjoy the day with their dogs, Lexie Lollipop, a Maltese, and Lilly Marshmallow, a Maltese poodle mix. As Bindelli and Sabby sipped their beers, they shared stories about their furry friends.
“We came out to support Safe Harbor,” Bindelli said.
Liquid libation was also on hand for the four-leggeds with several children’s wading pools scattered about the grounds.
Sitting in the beer garden while his family took his dog for walk, Chris Neff of Racine was thoroughly enjoying the event. “It’s great to bring dog lovers together,” he said.
“Beer and animals are a great combination,” agreed Faraday.
IN PHOTOS: St. Joseph Catholic Academy Commencement 2021
St. Joseph Catholic Academy held a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 30, 2021. It marked the last time President/Principal Robert Freund would preside as he is retiring.
Christopher Doan is the class valedictorian and Daniel San Nicolas is class salutatorian.
Katie Torres Hayden Dippel were awarded Senior of the Year honors. Seventeen members of the class received Legacy Honors for being second and/or third generation students. The ceremony was preceded by the dedication of a Victory Bell in the grotto courtyard at the school.