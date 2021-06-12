Pups and Pints benefit goes to the dogs in a good way at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten

“We are hoping for bigger and better this year,” said Jan Bezzo, owner of Shadow Dog Photography, who has participated in several Safe Harbor fundraisers. “This event brings together dog-related businesses and dog lovers.”

“I love it that this brings the community together; it’s also a collaboration between businesses,” said vendor Whitney Faraday, co-owner of From Head to Tail dog groomers, Kenosha. “We’ve seen some of existing customers and a lot of new people.”

Held on grounds adjacent to the always dog-friendly Biergarten, many took advantage of human food and drink before or after visiting the canine-themed offerings.

Debbie Bindelli and Ron Sabby of Twin Lakes came out to enjoy the day with their dogs, Lexie Lollipop, a Maltese, and Lilly Marshmallow, a Maltese poodle mix. As Bindelli and Sabby sipped their beers, they shared stories about their furry friends.

“We came out to support Safe Harbor,” Bindelli said.

Liquid libation was also on hand for the four-leggeds with several children’s wading pools scattered about the grounds.