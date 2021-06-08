"Pups & Pints" returns to Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten

receive a beautiful digital image of your pup the following week.

All proceeds go to Safe Harbor Humane Society. Hosted in partnership with Petrifying

Springs Biergarten. Other vendors will also be joining in the fun:

• Bentley's Pet Stuff

• From Head to Tail

• Kenosha Pet Sitter

• Kenosha Running Company

• K9 Kibble

• Pawlie's Diner

• Pike Creek Pets

• Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc.

See you there!

“Dogs are important family members, and this is an incredible way to celebrate our best

friends while raising much-needed funds for Safe Harbor,” says Bezzo. “I’m honored to

partner with an organization in Kenosha that’s doing incredible work to save dogs that

are just looking for a family of their own.”

