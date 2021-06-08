 Skip to main content
"Pups & Pints" returns to Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten
dogportraits

Jan Bezzo shoots pet dog portraits during the 2018 "Pups & Pints" fundraiser for Safe Harbor Humane Society at the Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park. The event returns Saturday (June 12).

 Kenosha News File Photo

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (June 12)

Shadow Dog Photography FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Jan Bezzo

Phone: 262-358-6455

Email: jan@shadowdogphotography.com

Website: https://www.shadowdogphotography.com

What time on Saturday? -- 

PUPS & PINTS, BENEFITING SAFE HARBOR HUMANE SOCIETY

A special opportunity for professional photos of your dog. Several dog-related

businesses will also be participating.

(Kenosha, June 12, 2021) Back again for 2021! Shadow Dog Photography, in

partnership with Petrifying Springs Biergarten, is happy to announce the return of Pups

& Pints. All proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to Safe Harbor Humane Society.

This is a day for the dogs! Shadow Dog Photography will be taking photos of your furry

best friend.

Register the day of the event: visit Safe Harbor Humane Society's tent, sign up, donate

$25 CASH (exact change please). Your dog's photo will be taken that day, and you'll

receive a beautiful digital image of your pup the following week.

All proceeds go to Safe Harbor Humane Society. Hosted in partnership with Petrifying

Springs Biergarten. Other vendors will also be joining in the fun:

• Bentley's Pet Stuff

• From Head to Tail

• Kenosha Pet Sitter

• Kenosha Running Company

• K9 Kibble

• Pawlie's Diner

• Pike Creek Pets

• Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc.

See you there!

“Dogs are important family members, and this is an incredible way to celebrate our best

friends while raising much-needed funds for Safe Harbor,” says Bezzo. “I’m honored to

partner with an organization in Kenosha that’s doing incredible work to save dogs that

are just looking for a family of their own.”

