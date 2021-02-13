Purses for a Purpose program at Shalom Center exceeds expectations

When Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, organized a “Purses for a Purpose” drive for Valentine’s Day she hoped to collect about 75 purses filled with toiletries for women in need.

Coleman had done the drive before back in 2019, collecting new and gently used purses filled with toiletries, candy and inspirational notes, that year drawing largely on friends and family for donations.

“This year, I vowed to do it again and so the planning began. I simply asked my family and friends again to donate with a hope of collecting 75 purses, but, this year, it went viral and I had random ladies donating purses from all over the community, from Racine and even Lake County. It was pretty amazing,” Coleman said in an email. “KUSD even got involved and the young ladies who are a part of the African American Female Initiative (AAFI) from Bullen, ITA, Bradford and Tremper donated 200 purses and each school group made Valentine’s bags as well.”

Coleman said about 500 purses were donated in all, each purse packed with “all types of ladies items from lipstick, jewelry, nail polish, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, socks.”

