Questions remain as university makes Yerkes a gift to foundation

WILLIAMS BAY — Despite a historic deal to transfer Yerkes Observatory to a private foundation, questions remain about the property’s future — and about public support for the new arrangement.
The University of Chicago announced March 10 that it had donated the historic Williams Bay landmark and 50 surrounding acres to the private Yerkes Future Foundation.
Members of the nonprofit foundation have pledged to maintain the observatory and to restore it for public usage, possibly as soon as this summer.
Although the donation seems to remove nagging doubts about the university’s intentions for the Yerkes site — which has been closed to the public for 18 months — not everyone is cheering the latest turn of events.
Village Trustee Jim D’Alessandro on March 16 criticized a lack of opportunity for public comment in the transfer process.
D’Alessandro said the village board and village plan commission should have convened jointly so that more questions could have been asked about the deal between the university and the private foundation.
“We need to default to as much public opinion as possible before we move any processes along,” he told his village board colleagues. “I think day one we should have had public comment.”
The university announced its donation during a March 10 meeting of the plan commission at Williams Bay High School. Although more than 100 people were in attendance, no public comments or questions were allowed.
The Yerkes Future Foundation is seeking two permits from the village to move forward with its plans for the Yerkes property — one for construction of additional parking spaces and one a conditional use permit that would allow mixed use buildings on the site.
With the remaining 20 acres not being donated, the university has sold some land and plans to sell more for new residential development of prime lakefront real estate.
Officials have said proceeds from the land sales will be split with the Yerkes Future Foundation, although details of the arrangement have not been disclosed.
During the March 10 plan commission meeting, commission members asked about whether educational program would be revived inside the observatory by the group known as Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM. Former Yerkes staffers have created the GLAS group to sustain programming in the hope of someday returning to Yerkes.
Dianna Colman, chairwoman of the Yerkes Future Foundation, told commission members she could not commit to bringing back the GLAS group.
Regardless of the uncertainty, GLAS leader Kate Meredith said the university’s donation to the foundation was good news and that the March 10 announcement was more about sharing future plans rather than selecting a group to handle programs.
“It’s really just about waiting until that transfer has happened,” Meredith said. “The Yerkes Future Foundation is in charge of that trajectory, and we are just going to be here and be ready for them.”
David Fithian, executive vice president of the university, told the audience inside Williams Bay High School that a donation agreement was signed Feb. 25 to make the former observatory and most of its contents a gift to the Yerkes Future Foundation. Fithian appeared at the meeting with university associate vice president Tracey McCabe and assistant general counsel Smita Singh.
Fithian thanked the foundation and the village for efforts to ensure that the former observatory — which the university closed in October 2018 — will be preserved for years to come.
Fithian also thanked the community for being patient during negotiation and planning for the donation — a transaction that he said proved to be more complicated than anticipated.
“By virtue of having not heard from us for a very long time, you probably thought not much has been happening,” he said. “In truth, a lot has been happening over these 24 months to get us here tonight.”
University officials announced plans to close Yerkes in March 2018, saying it no longer served a useful purpose for scientific exploration.
The Yerkes Future Foundation was created by area civic and business leaders with the intention of gaining control of the observatory reopening it to the public.
Colman told the high school auditorium crowd that there was a long process to reach a donation agreement, but that she was glad plans are beginning to firm.
“We’ve been working on this for two years, and we are at the stage now where we are very happy, we are moving forward, and everything seems to be falling into place,” she said.
Colman described plans to refurbish outdated aspects of the facility, including expansion of the parking lot, before reopening for public tours as soon as late summer.
“What we plan on doing in the near term is making sure the envelope of the building and all the equipment in the building is well maintained and addressed,” she said. “The second phase would be opening up for public tours, the way it used to be.”
Asked by a plan commissioner about finances, Colman said her group was unable to raise funds until getting assurances that Yerkes would be transferred. Now, she said, the foundation plans to begin fundraising aggressively.
She added that some benefactors have already reached out to the foundation with interests in preserving the building or in astronomy in general.
“This is not going to be inexpensive,” she said. “But we also took a look at all the people involved in the project, and the two years we’ve invested in it, and we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think we could do it.”
She added: “We’re very confident we can make this happen.”
Members of the audience greeted the university’s announcement with applause, but the plan commission did not allow public comments or questions.
Village President Bill Duncan said as the village reviews the foundation’s permit requests, there will be opportunities for public comment.
The observatory sits on about 70 acres of prime lakefront land.
Fifthian said as land is sold for residential development, part of the proceeds will go back to the Yerkes Future Foundation to assist in its mission.
He added that the university hopes to have more properties sold by early May.
