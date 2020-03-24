Questions remain as university makes Yerkes a gift to foundation

The Yerkes Future Foundation was created by area civic and business leaders with the intention of gaining control of the observatory reopening it to the public.

Colman told the high school auditorium crowd that there was a long process to reach a donation agreement, but that she was glad plans are beginning to firm.

“We’ve been working on this for two years, and we are at the stage now where we are very happy, we are moving forward, and everything seems to be falling into place,” she said.

Colman described plans to refurbish outdated aspects of the facility, including expansion of the parking lot, before reopening for public tours as soon as late summer.

“What we plan on doing in the near term is making sure the envelope of the building and all the equipment in the building is well maintained and addressed,” she said. “The second phase would be opening up for public tours, the way it used to be.”

Asked by a plan commissioner about finances, Colman said her group was unable to raise funds until getting assurances that Yerkes would be transferred. Now, she said, the foundation plans to begin fundraising aggressively.