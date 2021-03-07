Questions sought for March 22 KUSD School Board candidate forum; deadline is Friday

The Kenosha Unified School District is scheduled to livestream and video record a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderated by the Kenosha News, at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 22, in the Educational Support Center board room, 3600 52nd St.

The forum is scheduled to be aired live on youtube.com/kenoshaschools and Channel 20, and will also be available for watching on YouTube at a later date and time.

District residents may submit up to six questions for consideration by Friday, March 12. The moderator shall select the final six questions to be used during the event.

Three board seats are up for contention in the April 6 election. The six candidates running for office are: Incumbent Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; incumbent Todd Battle of Kenosha; and Todd Price of Kenosha.

The Kenosha News and KUSD are offering the event as a public service for voters and does not mean either entity is endorsing any one candidate over another.

A link for submitting questions is available online at: https://www.kusd.edu/news/2021-school- board-candidate-panel- discussion

