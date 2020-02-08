Quick action by churchgoers saves man who collapsed during service

Carter said as he was doing CPR the man’s eyes blink. A weak pulse had returned and he began breathing on his own. “He was sitting up and talking” before paramedics arrived at the church, Carter said.“It was amazing,” Bjork said. “He was pretty sharp when he came to.”

The man, who is in his 80s, was taken to a local hospital. His family could not be reached for comment. Bjork said he remained hospitalized on Friday.

It wasn’t the first time Cater was involved in saving someone while off duty. In 2017 while on vacation with his family in St. Louis a 5-year-old girl was pulled from a hotel pool unconscious and not breathing. Carter, who was at the pool with his children, performed CPR and was able to revive the girl.

Carter, who has a side business selling AED machines and teaching CPR, said he wants to get the message out to the public that they should act if they see someone in need of help. “Don’t be afraid to take action, just do something,” Carter said, even if that something is quickly alerting others that there is a problem. If no one had noticed the man slumping in his seat at church and quickly called for help, he might not have survived, Carter said.