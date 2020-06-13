Quick-thinking 8-year-old girl warns residents of apartment fire

Addilyn said she learned about fire safety from her grandfather, who was a firefighter. Asked if she was scared when she was trying to alert residents she said “a little.”

Christopher Hannes, battalion chief with the Kenosha Fire Department, said it appears the fire began on an exterior balcony then moved through the soffit into the attic. Those types of fires can spread quickly, he said. He said there were smoke alarms in the building, but he said it is likely that Addilyn smelled the smoke and alerted her father before the alarms went off.

“Our first crews in were very aggressive in attacking the fire,” Hannes said. He said the fire was out by about 11 p.m. He said most residents were already out when fire department arrived, but crews got two residents out of their apartments.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but said it is not believed to be suspicious in origin. Hannes said the fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the building, $50,000 to the contents.

The Holland’s apartment is one of the two that were completely destroyed.