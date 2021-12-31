Quotes from others about Jo Wynn

It is not difficult to find people who will sing the praise of Jo Wynn, including others who have been recognized at Person of the Year by the Kenosha News.

Agnes Wilcox, one of several nominating Jo Wynn for Person of the Year:

“I have admired her passion to assist the less fortunate. During the pandemic and our unprecedented times, Jo has continued to provide care and support for our veterans.”

Arnetta Griffin, Founder, God’s Kitchen:

“Jo Wynn is an icon in our community! She knows everything about the homeless and how to help them. She’s a beautiful soul on the inside and out!”

Pat Rosmann, community member

“She helped my daughter, and when I had to raise two grandchildren she stepped in with toys and clothes for them. She’s always running to everybody’s rescue. I just don’t know where she gets her energy!”

Mayor John Antaramian:

“Jo has the right attributes for helping others and it’s great to see her paying it forward. She’s a sweet person and I offer my congratulations to her.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.