R+D Custom Automation joins Salem Business Park lineup; Wednesday groundbreaking held
R+D Custom Automation joins Salem Business Park lineup; Wednesday groundbreaking held

SALEM LAKES — Wednesday morning drew a crowd of elected and appointed officials, as well regional business leaders, to celebrate a groundbreaking for another business in Salem Business Park. It has become something of a regular event in western Kenosha County.

R+D Custom Automation will join other relocated and expanding businesses in the quickly growing business park located northwest of Highway 83 at Highway C in the Village of Salem Lakes. R+D, currently based in Lake Villa, Ill., will expand its production operations as well as relocating to the Salem Business Park.

“Projects like this result from a strong partnership among state, county and local governments,” said Diann Tesar, Salem Lakes village president.

Todd Battle, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said companies like R+D were exactly the kind of tenants KABA had envisioned when the economic development group started work with the Village to create a far western county business park. KABA, which administers the High Impact Fund for Kenosha County, partnered with the Village of Salem Lakes, Kenosha County and Milwaukee 7 (a regional economic development group) to bring R+D north to Salem Lakes.

The 65-acre industrial park launched in 2016.

R+D joins other companies that have chosen to move to the recently created park.

Those include Vonco Products, a specialty packaging company, and Advent Tool & Manufacturing, which announced it will move from Antioch, Ill.

By January, Stabio North America should complete a new industrial building in the business park with 110,500 square feet of space. The company, now headquartered in Bristol, specializes in producing cold-formed parts.

Designed to accommodate product flow, the building will feature 24-foot ceilings, a centrally located engineering hub and the addition of a state-of-the art Waterjet machine.

The initial building footprint will be 61,794 square feet, but the site can accommodate an additional 53,275 square feet. The project represents an investment of approximately $6 million and will bring nearly 60 jobs to Kenosha County.

R+D works with clients in medical, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and biotechnology industries. Its capabilities include building custom fixtures and prototypes to fully automated and integrated systems.

The location provides R+D with up to 100,000 square feet for future expansion, including additional room for expanded parking, docking and shipping set-up.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., was one of several speakers who touted the southeastern Wisconsin workforce as a reason why companies like R+D choose to relocate here.

“Everyone I speak to says it’s about the workforce,” Steil said. “Workers in southeast Wisconsin get the job done.”

