R+D Custom Automation joins Salem Business Park lineup; Wednesday groundbreaking held

SALEM LAKES — Wednesday morning drew a crowd of elected and appointed officials, as well regional business leaders, to celebrate a groundbreaking for another business in Salem Business Park. It has become something of a regular event in western Kenosha County.

R+D Custom Automation will join other relocated and expanding businesses in the quickly growing business park located northwest of Highway 83 at Highway C in the Village of Salem Lakes. R+D, currently based in Lake Villa, Ill., will expand its production operations as well as relocating to the Salem Business Park.

“Projects like this result from a strong partnership among state, county and local governments,” said Diann Tesar, Salem Lakes village president.

Todd Battle, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said companies like R+D were exactly the kind of tenants KABA had envisioned when the economic development group started work with the Village to create a far western county business park. KABA, which administers the High Impact Fund for Kenosha County, partnered with the Village of Salem Lakes, Kenosha County and Milwaukee 7 (a regional economic development group) to bring R+D north to Salem Lakes.

The 65-acre industrial park launched in 2016.