Raccoons' poo damages Salem Lakes firehouse

SALEM LAKES — Two raccoons that took up residence in the attic at Salem Lakes Fire Station No. 2 did $12,291.81 in damage.

Fire Chief Mike Slover said the raccoons climbed an evergreen tree and got into the building, 8339 Antioch Road, through a commercial-sized kitchen vent fan. It is unknown how long they were living in the attic.

“They made themselves a nice home, but they didn’t go outside to poop,” Slover told the Village Board Monday night.

The critters were discovered after firefighters using the bunk room under the raccoons reportedly heard a noise that “sounded like cats fighting.”

Slover said a heating and ventilation company put a scope camera into the space and “saw two eyes.”

A member of the department who is a trapper used live traps to capture the raccoons and remove them.

A company was called in to clean the space given it contained a “biohazard,” Slover said.

Turns out raccoons defecate in communal sites, called latrines. The pungent smell was confined to the attic.