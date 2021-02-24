"Race for the Hungry" collects food for Shalom Center

“I shop here all the time anyway and know where everything is,” she said, laughing and a bit breathless after the race.

She and her teammate had a strategy to “work together and work through the list efficiently — that’s why you saw me running through the aisle with cans in my hands. We messed up at the end, though, when we had to go all the way around an aisle to get to the finish line.”

Kancian — Reap’s teammate and the Shalom Center’s pantry manager for the past seven years — was part of the 2020 champion team. The annual race, she said, is “a fun way to collect a lot of food.”

Beth, the Shalom Center’s director of development and returning race champion, was smiling and out of breath after his mad dash to cross the finish line first. “This is such a great event,” he said. “Everything we grab is going right into our pantry. We get out and break a sweat, and the Shalom Center reaps the benefits.”

Balog, Beth’s teammate, outlined their race strategy: “Divide and conquer the aisles; grab name-brand, high-ticket items; and be speedy.”

She and Beth “won on speed,” said the Shalom Center’s executive administrative assistant, but the other team “got us on price.”