"Race for the Hungry" collects food for Shalom Center

Tuna, Ramen noodles, jelly, Cheerios, juice.
Just a normal shopping list, right?
Except this list formed the basis of a competitive scavenger hunt through the aisles of Festival Foods, 3207 80th St., Tuesday morning.
Four Shalom Center staffers, paired up in teams, rushed through the store while grabbing boxes of Hamburger Helper, cans of soup and bottles of syrup.
At the end of the race, Dustin Beth and Bailey Balog reached the finish line first, in eight minutes, while Kenya Reap and Lynn Kancian spent more — $268.71 vs. $206.64, making it a split decision. (Unlike “normal” shoppers, these competitors were hoping to spend more, not less, on groceries.)
“All this food goes right to our food pantry and shelter, so everyone wins,” said Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center.
Race for the Hungry is sponsored by North Shore Bank, which for 12 years has hosted these grocery store races to support local food pantries.
The “wish list” the teams work to fill “is made up of items we always need,” Coleman said.
Reap, the Shalom Center’s chef and kitchen manager for the past four years, said, for her, racing at Festival Foods is like the Packers playing at Lambeau Field.
“I shop here all the time anyway and know where everything is,” she said, laughing and a bit breathless after the race.
She and her teammate had a strategy to “work together and work through the list efficiently — that’s why you saw me running through the aisle with cans in my hands. We messed up at the end, though, when we had to go all the way around an aisle to get to the finish line.”
Kancian — Reap’s teammate and the Shalom Center’s pantry manager for the past seven years — was part of the 2020 champion team. The annual race, she said, is “a fun way to collect a lot of food.”
Beth, the Shalom Center’s director of development and returning race champion, was smiling and out of breath after his mad dash to cross the finish line first. “This is such a great event,” he said. “Everything we grab is going right into our pantry. We get out and break a sweat, and the Shalom Center reaps the benefits.”
Balog, Beth’s teammate, outlined their race strategy: “Divide and conquer the aisles; grab name-brand, high-ticket items; and be speedy.”
She and Beth “won on speed,” said the Shalom Center’s executive administrative assistant, but the other team “got us on price.”
All agreed Race for the Hungry is a friendly competition with a lot of winners: The community members who depend on the shelter and food pantry.
In addition to all the food piled up in two shopping carts, North Shore Bank representatives presented a $100 gift card to the winning team and a $50 gift card to the runners-up. Those funds, too, will go to the Shalom Center.
“We’re thrilled to be supporting the Shalom Center through our 12th annual Race for the Hungry, just as the food pantry supported our community amid the pandemic,” said Danielle Hansen, assistant vice president for the bank. “We encourage everyone to get involved by donating non-perishables to the Shalom Center directly or by providing a monetary donation through our Bank on Kindness website.”
