Rachel Page to host risk-taking workshop at Kenosha Creative Space Saturday

Kenosha Creative Space is sponsoring a workshop that develops resilience and risk-taking skills through the creative lens of music theater on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

“Take a Risk!” will provide participants with an opportunity to build confidence and resilience by learning how to take small, creative risks in a fun and safe setting Participants will explore their aversion to risk and develop new strategies to approaching the risks taken in their daily decisions, their relationships, and their professions.

The workshop is facilitated by Rachel Page, an international musician, business consultant and entrepreneur. Her work has been highly characterized by the inherent vulnerability and resilience it requires to take a risk. She has partnered with Second City on Norwegian Cruise Lines, Kwan Kwan Music Theatre School in Jinan, China, and Eolia Conservatory in Barcelona.

Tickets are $75 and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about “Take A Risk!,” Rachel Page, and Kenosha Creative Space, visit kenoshacreativespace.com and rachelpagesings.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0